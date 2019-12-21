Staff members Martha Doyle (left), Kris Britton, and Devin Connaghan (kneeling) display some of the toys donated at the main office of Englewood Bank & Trust to help brighten the season for local children in need. Customers, visitors to the bank, and staff members provided the gifts.
Toys for Tots donations at the Boca Grande office of Englewood Bank & Trust are displayed by staff members, from left, Alison Henderson, Gretchen Holla, Jessica Williams and Rene Maines.
PHOTO PROVIDED
From left, staff members Donna McCauley, Laurie Joris, Michelle Ravagni, Janet Moore and Sharyn Farr display some of toys collected at the Gulf Coast office Englewood Bank & Trust.
Staff members Charlene A. Dorio, left, and Stefanie Herrbolt are surrounded by toys at the Rotonda-Cape Haze office of Englewood Bank & Trust.
