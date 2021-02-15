A man who was involved in the Englewood home invasion burglary that left two people dead three months ago is now facing murder charges.
Bradley Scheuerer, 32, was arrested in November on charges of robbery with a firearm, and burglary with assault or battery.
Now, the State Attorney’s Office has added charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.
Early in the morning on Nov. 9, Scheuerer and Jonathon Robinson, 27, entered a home at 7129 Turner St. to steal equipment used to make marijuana wax, a highly concentrated form of THC also known as hash oil.
Prior to the home invasion, Scheuerer had been acting “erratic” after he and the victim had a falling out over the sale of marijuana wax, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the suspects reportedly told a woman inside the home they were there to rob them, not hurt them.
A man who was in the master bedroom heard the suspects inside the home, and a fight ensued between him and Robinson. They both died.
A witness inside the home called 911, and CCSO was dispatched around 4:45 a.m. and found the bodies of Robinson and the victim, whose name will not be released due to Marsy’s Law, CCSO said.
CCSO has not yet disclosed what kind of weapon was used, but initial radio dispatch indicated there was a shooting.
Scheuerer left the home in a rental van and left Robinson behind to die, according to deputies.
Detectives identified the rental van captured on neighborhood surveillance footage as the one rented by the suspects out of St. Petersburg where both suspects lived. The van was intended to transport the marijuana wax equipment, CCSO said.
St. Petersburg Police found Scheuerer in St. Petersburg and arrested him on Nov. 14 on charges of robbery with a firearm, and burglary with assault or battery.
He was transferred to the Charlotte County Jail on Nov. 19, according to booking reports.
The State Attorney’s Office brought forward the additional murder charges on Thursday, according to court documents.
“The investigation is still active as we work with our State Attorney’s Office to potentially bring additional charges to others who may be involved in this incident,” CCSO said in a press release on Monday.
