A vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday night near South McCall Road and Coliseum Boulevard.
Three patients were involved, according to first responders.
Two were taken to a local hospital, and one person was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.
There were no fatalities on the scene, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
