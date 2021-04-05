Crash at State Road 776 and Coliseum in Englewood on Sunday night.

A vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday night near South McCall Road and Coliseum Boulevard.

Three patients were involved, according to first responders.

Two were taken to a local hospital, and one person was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital.

There were no fatalities on the scene, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

