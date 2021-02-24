An Englewood man who was arrested on DUI charges told the deputy who arrested him, “Thanks for ruining my life just for having a good time,” according to an arrest report.

Draven Hahn, 26, allegedly crashed his truck into a concrete pylon in front of Calico Jack’s on Tuesday night.

Damage to Calico Jack's

Hahn reportedly ran into a concrete pylon and left the scene. 

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy heard the loud crash, and pulled Hahn over nearby.

The deputy said he noticed considerable damage to the truck, and asked Hahn where the damage came from.

“Bro, you were obviously there to see me crash,” Hahn allegedly responded.


Hahn said he had been at multiple bars in Englewood including Calico Jack’s, The End Zone Sports Grille and SandBar Tiki & Grille, according to an arrest report.

Hahn was arrested on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and refusal to submit to testing.

On the way to the Charlotte County Jail, Hahn’s emotions were “all over the place,” according to the arrest report.

Draven Hahn

Draven Lee Hahn

“Great job deputy you made a DUI arrest and I’m only a little drunk,” Hahn reportedly said. “I should have stayed home and smoked pot all night.”

