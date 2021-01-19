ENGLEWOOD — Ninety-six golfers participated in the Hager Blair Memorial Veterans Charity Golf Tournament on Monday at Myakka Pines Golf Course in Englewood.
The tournament raised funds for the Douglas T. Jacobson Residents Fund that benefits those who live at the veterans nursing home in Port Charlotte. The Residents Fund's mission is to raise the quality of life services for the resident veterans by providing a variety of goods and services that are not provided or paid for by the state or federal government. For more information, visit dougjacobsonresidentsfund.org.
Myakka Pines Golf Club has sponsored the Hager Blair Memorial Charity Veterans Golf Tournament for 20 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.