What seasonal plant better rings in the holiday than the cuetlaxochitl! For that matter, what is a cuetlaxochitl? Would the name Euphorbia pulcherrima ring a bell? No? How about the poinsettia? This holiday charmer has a rich history that equals its brilliant color.
The name “cuetlaxochitl” is the Aztec word for the poinsettia. In fact, before the poinsettia became a famous houseplant, the Aztecs used it in their fall celebrations. As history goes, Joel R. Poinsett, United States Ambassador to Mexico, introduced the plant to the United States in 1825. “The most beautiful Euphorbia” or Eurphorbia pulcherrima, was well on its way to becoming a botanical and economic success story. By 1836, the plant was known by the name poinsettia in honor of Ambassador Poinsett.
After extensive work and marketing in the plant industry including the famous Paul Ecke Ranch, the poinsettia is now an indispensable part of the holiday season. They are actually woody tropical perennials with colorful bracts in shades of red, white, pink, and assorted novelty multicolor types with spots or blotches. The modified leaves or bracts are the colorful portion of the plant. The actual flowers are insignificant — small green and yellow structures in the center of the bract cluster. Selection of an individual plant will of course vary with your particular color desires. Poinsettias may be multi-stemmed or single-stemmed; some are even trained into a tree-form. Regardless, make sure that the plant is not broken and check for insects (whiteflies) and diseases before purchasing. While we may think of the poinsettia as a pot plant, keep in mind that it does make a suitable subject for outdoor culture in our area. Also, poinsettias are not poisonous, although some people are mildly allergic to their sap.
After you have enjoyed your poinsettia for the holiday, harden it off in preparation for planting outdoors by slowly acclimating it to the outside environment. Select a full-sun planting site that will provide a moist, well-drained soil. Very important item — locate a spot that is not near artificial light sources such as streetlights or light from windows. If the dark period required for setting flowers is interrupted, flowers will form late or not at all. Flower buds are usually set by early October, as the nights become longer. Feed poinsettias monthly applications of a complete fertilizer starting in March through October. Water as needed to keep the soil moderately moist.
Pruning will also help develop a bushy, attractive plant. Prune poinsettias back to about 18 inches in the early spring. Pinch new growth when it reaches 12 inches back so that there are four leaves left per stem. Repeat this process until Sept. 10 and no later. There must be enough time for this final growth to mature before setting buds.
While poinsettias are very sensitive to cold, if freeze damage occurs, prune out the truly dead portions in March. The remainder of the plant should recover without a problem.
Don’t be the only one without a poinsettia in your yard in 2019! Not only can you treasure the blooms at Christmas, but also have a decent tropical shrub that will be ornamentally useful for years to come! For more information on all types of Holiday plants, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer. Don't forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times - http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco/files/2018/03/Plant-Clinics-Schedule.pdf.
