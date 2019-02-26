Robbyn Taylor was full-time Army National Guard in 2004, deployed to NATO headquarters in Kosovo, when she met dashing Portuguese army man Jorge Santos da Silveira.
When he went on a UN peacekeeping mission to the Southeast Asian nation of East Timor, he asked her to come along.
“It’s not so bad there,” he said, embellishing the truth a little, in order to manage marrying her. “I’d never lived in a country that poor, where there’s a security problem and you don’t know who’s following you down the street,” Taylor remembered. “But when he got me a pet pig that I wanted, I knew he really loved me.”
Except the pig liked to bite.
An operations guy who can assess any situation at once, Jorge wasted no time giving the pig to their housekeeper.
Between Jorge’s UN assignments, the couple bought a seasonal condo in Port Charlotte, where Taylor’s parents live. But with Jorge often out of the country, Taylor had time on her hands.
“I went to the gym a lot, took drumming and Zumba classes.”
Then she realized it would be nice to have an income-generating seasonal business.
“I thought, ‘People are happy when they get balloons. I won’t have cranky people to deal with. You get the job, set ‘em up, pop ‘em and it’s done.’”
What could be more uplifting than balloons?
“It’s actually very calming,” she said, but balloon artistry also involves a lot of training and has become big business worldwide. There’s even a World Balloon Convention, the Oscars of inflatables, where a 15-foot Taiwanese tiger snagged first prize last year.
The Carter and Obama inaugurations involved relatively inexpensive balloon décor — a few thousand dollars for decorations that were laughably easy to take down afterwards, with pins.
It all starts simply, explained Taylor. “There are two basic kinds of balloon artists: stackers and twisters.”
Twisters whip up dogs and giraffes with a few squeaky twists and turns. Taylor defines herself as a stacker.
To become one, she took a four-day, 12-hour-a-day class in Fort Lauderdale with US Art Balloons.
Even though she had a background in logistics and a Cal Poly degree in computer science, “Balloon art was a lot more work than I’d thought.
“At first it was way over my head,” she deadpanned.
But gradually it became easier. She invested in a $400 compressor, took even more training and business began to take off.
Last November, Balloon Excitement created a proscenium arch out of thin air for The Rock Box Music School & Stage’s “Attack of the Nineties” concert stage in North Port.
“It totally set the vibe for the event,” said Rock Box co-owner/music teacher Angel Bartolotta. “They also added to our Halloween décor, as well as our award-nominated Christmas display. Balloon Excitement is amazing!”
In collaboration with Balloons by Gayle of Fort Myers, Taylor set up two mammoth Valentine’s hearts that stood for three weeks in the pools at each end of Port Charlotte Town Center mall. Each heart was made in two pieces, placed in the pool and then joined.
“I was blowing up balloons for days in advance,” said Taylor. “We finished setting up around 4 in the morning, and I got in those pools every few days to replace balloons that were deflating. It took 70 person-hours to put up and only an hour to pop.”
As a rule, Balloon Excitement doesn’t use helium-filled foil (Mylar) balloons or metallic ribbon outdoors.
Not only is there a helium shortage, but runaway metallic balloons and ribbon can take down a power line and aren’t biodegradable. Taylor prefers environmentally responsible, air-filled balloon décor and never does outdoor balloon releases.
Classic balloon decor (arches, columns, walls) normally requires a generous amount of balloons and labor. Balloon party packages start in the $200 range, but Taylor also does custom balloon bouquet deliveries and predesigned arrangements through partner BalloonPlanet, a sort of FTD of balloons.
Non latex is always available on request.
So, Taylor suggests, rather than present your beloved with a pig, you might pop the question with a balloon drop. It’ll blow her away.
For more information, call 941-787-9750, or visit www.balloonexcitement.com.
