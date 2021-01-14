UPDATE: The patient was found safely with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit. All schools are now off lockdown.
All schools in the city of Punta Gorda are on a soft lockdown after a patient at Riverside Behavioral Center escaped from the facility.
Punta Gorda Police are searching for the escaped person.
Schools are on a soft lockdown, which means that they are conducting business as usual, but nobody can come or go.
Lockdowns will be lifted after the escaped patient is located.
There is no immediate threat to the public, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Schools in Punta Gorda city limits are Punta Gorda Middle, Charlotte High and Sallie Jones Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.