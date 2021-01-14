Police lights

UPDATE: The patient was found safely with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit. All schools are now off lockdown.

All schools in the city of Punta Gorda are on a soft lockdown after a patient at Riverside Behavioral Center escaped from the facility. 

Punta Gorda Police are searching for the escaped person. 

Schools are on a soft lockdown, which means that they are conducting business as usual, but nobody can come or go.

Lockdowns will be lifted after the escaped patient is located. 

There is no immediate threat to the public, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department. 

Schools in Punta Gorda city limits are Punta Gorda Middle, Charlotte High and Sallie Jones Elementary.

