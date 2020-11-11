Tropical Storm Eta — known briefly as Hurricane Eta — spat bands of heavy rains and gusting winds at Southwest Florida all day Wednesday, as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico toward a landfall farther north on the coast.
As the storm intensified in the southern Gulf in the predawn hours, the National Weather Service put most of the Florida’s west coast under a Tropical Storm Watch, complete with cautions for flooding, storm surge and tornadoes in some places. Local officials scrambled to make decisions. Charlotte County district canceled schools, just around 6:45 a.m., while Sarasota County opted to stay open, ordering dismissal two hours early. Charlotte announced schools will be open today.
The Weather Service upgraded Eta to a category 1 hurricane by early Wednesday as it moved north and east in the Gulf and closer to the coasts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Even though the center of the storm’s circulation stayed about 100 miles offshore, it caused high surf along area beaches, rain squalls that flooded streets and winds that took down tree branches and some power lines.
By noon on Wednesday, the area was under a tropical storm warning, a storm surge warning, a flash flood watch, a tornado watch, a high surf advisory and a rip current warning, all issued by the National Weather Service’s Tampa office. Trees and branches were down, and power was out for more than 30,000 Florida Power & Light customers statewide throughout the day.
Meteorologist Paul Close with the National Weather Service said winds of 60 mph were recorded at the Punta Gorda Airport. He said that winds of that velocity could snap a tree and cause roof damage, such as loosening shingles. He also said that by Thursday conditions would be breezy, with the rain moving out.
Englewood’s Beach Road on Manasota Key at Blind Pass Beach was under water late in the day. The roadway was been closed to vehicular traffic at the Charlotte County line and Manasota Beach bridge.
At least one Allegiant flight on Wednesday was cancelled and two others were diverted due to the storm, said Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller. At Sarasota-Bradenton International, seven flights coming from Georgia, Texas and North Carolina were cancelled by Delta, Korean Air, American Airlines, AeroMexico, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
Brian Gleason, public information spokesperson for Charlotte County, said there were one to two downed trees on Sandpiper Key, and cautioned drivers to be aware during a flash flood watch that they should “stay off the roads.” He said drivers should “not pass through any standing waters.”
Around 3 p.m., the county opened a refuge shelter at the Centennial Park recreation center in Port Charlotte for residents in or near low-lying or flood-prone areas.
Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port, said there was no severe damage to report in the city as of 2:30 p.m., other than a blown transformer.
Several flood-prone areas like Retta Esplanade in North Port, the Playmore neighborhood off River Road and the Myakka River near North Port, and Englewood neighborhoods around Lemon Bay, experienced flooded streets.
Patrick Fuller, emergency management director for Charlotte County, said Wednesday that the area was expected to have sustained winds in the mid-to-upper 30 mph range, with higher gusts.
FPL on its website said that customers in the path of the storm should prepare for outages.
By afternoon Wednesday, Eta had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but its rain bands continued to lash the coastal communities of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Winds from Hurricane Eta tore part of a roof off a mobile home in Venice’s Beach Manor Villas Wednesday morning.
“I look over and see all these pieces come flying up ... Styrofoam and this one,” said neighbor Matthew Angier, pointing to debris in his yard. “It was just wind; I don’t think it was a (micro)burst.”
For the latest on Hurricane Eta, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov. For a detailed forecast, visit forecast.weather.gov/ zipcity.php and type in your ZIP code.
