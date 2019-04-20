The History Park Farmer’s Market in Punta Gorda is hosting its first ever “Furry Pictures with the Easter Bunny” event Sunday.
Market organizers encourage locals to bring their pets to History Park Farmer’s Market at 501 Shreve St. this Sunday between 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for their photo op.
Market photographer Keith Hilgenfeldt will be snapping photos of locals’ furry friends with the Easter Bunny in front of the yellow house.
Photos can be retrieved following the event on the market’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/historyparkmarket
The History Park Farmer’s Market operates Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for more information visit: historyparkmarket.com
Climate change presentation SundayWhat can you do about climate change?
Find out during a free presentation at noon Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
Dr. Alan Searle will lead a program created by the Climate Reality Project. The project’s mission “is to empower everyday people to become activists and form a network to fight for solutions and drive planet-wide change.”
The program will include current evidence of climate change from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The IPCC includes 1,300 scientists from around the world.
The presentation will briefly review the history of climate change, science involved and highlight problems already underway.
Participants will learn about large-scale and individual responses to mitigate the effects of climate change. In particular, Searle will discuss the first 10 steps to be taken individually and as a nation, to mitigate climate change. These steps are identified in the book “Drawdown” that was edited by Paul Hawken.
The presentation goes from noon to 1 p.m. For more information visit www.uufcc.org/# or email: uufcc.office@gmail.com
Small business retirement presentation
Harbor Advisors, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Port Charlotte SCORE are presenting a workshop on small business retirement plans Tuesday.
Studies have shown the average age of small business owners is around 55-years-old. As these entrepreneurs begin to develop an exit strategy, they should consider a plan for income after they leave the business, according to a news release from SCORE.
John Couto and Frank Leontitsis from Harbor Advisors will discuss some options and programs available.
The event is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., in Punta Gorda.
The workshop and lunch are free and sponsored by Escape Rooms Unlocked.
Seating is limited, and participants must pre-register at portcharlotte.score.org.
