It’s an opportunity to learn about a sport, gain insight from professionals and get some practical experience.
The Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier presents the Kids Title Fun Zone at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda, and will provide a unique opportunity to get close to the sport, on Friday June 7, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
There will be an amateur boxing press conference at 2 p.m., featuring a number of dignitaries from the boxing community, who will share their thoughts about the sweet science, with the following individuals scheduled to attend: Frank Rabinovitch, CEO of Impact Mouthguards; Nelson Lopez Jr., RayNelo Boxing Management; Damon Gonzalez, CEO of National Boxing Association “NBA;” Chico Rivas, Warriors Boxing Promotions; and NBA Intercontinental Champion Gadwin Rosa, Super Featherweight.
The press conference serves as the kickoff of the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier, a USA Boxing Association sanctioned Olympic-style, double elimination tournament, that will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda
After the press conference, kids will have the opportunity to hit the heavy bags as they learn more about boxing, in a safe, controlled and family-friendly environment.
The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center is located at 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda.
