Evictions and foreclosures in Charlotte and Sarasota counties for 2020 are running behind those in 2019.
The reason is twofold: a federally-mandated moratorium and the help of the Gulf Coast Partnership in Charlotte County, and the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in Sarasota County.
Those programs are helping to keep people housed who otherwise would face eviction.
In addition, Charlotte County launched its Charlotte CARES Act Eviction Diversion program that accepted applications in November.
A federal eviction moratorium began Sept. 4, but it ends Dec. 31. The moratorium extended protections to millions of renters at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent during the global pandemic.
But starting Jan. 1, landlords can evict tenants for failure to pay rent if there is no new executive action to extend it nor a stimulus bill to assist.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimated as many as 19 million people in 6.7 million households are at risk of being evicted when the calendar flips to 2021.
Charlotte County
Denise Dull, director of landlord engagement at Gulf Coast Partnership, said she works with property managers "to keep people housed," she said.
The Gulf Coast Partnership and COAD kicked off an eviction diversion program Nov. 2 whose "goal was to work with landlords to keep evictions lower," she explained.
There were 200 applicants who applied for assistance for back due rent. As of Dec. 8 the diversion program provided assistance for 128 regular houses and 45 multi-family houses, for a total of 173 households served. In all, 573 individuals were helped and the program paid out more than $450,000 in aid, Dull said.
Not everyone who applied was eligible, she said. To qualify for the program, one had to be facing eviction.
"Our goal was to get there before the landlord filed paperwork," she said.
Statistics from the Charlotte County Clerk's office show evictions this year are lower from a year ago. From Jan. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019, there were 619 evictions. Until Oct. 1, 2020 both residential and commercial evictions were included in the data. Beginning Oct. 1, the data indicated whether the eviction was residential or commercial.
From Jan. 2 to Dec. 7, 2020, there was a total of 419 evictions. From Oct. 1 to Dec. 7, all but one were residential, totaling 159 for that approximate two-month period.
With a little under two weeks left in the calendar year, more evictions may be filed, but the trend for this year's number of evictions appears to be lower than last year's number in Charlotte County.
Rental assistance isn't all that many in the county need, however.
"The county does a great job," Dull said, referring to assistance for rent, utilities and childcare.
She said that her non-profit agency had 3,695 applications, and that 1,692 households have been served during the pandemic, for a total of 4,920 individuals who received help. The program ran from March 15 to Oct. 31.
The U.S. Government's freeze on foreclosures also affected local numbers.
In 2019, there were 332 foreclosures through the end of November, while there were 166 the same time period this year.
Lower foreclosures could be attributed in part to the FHA extending a foreclosure and eviction moratorium for homeowners through the end of the year. This third extension would allow homeowners with FHA-insured single family mortgages covered under the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act, to focus on financial recovery, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On Dec. 17, Congress had still not come to an agreement on the next stimulus package. In its current proposed form, it would extend the eviction moratorium.
Sarasota County
The trend in Sarasota County followed Charlotte County with fewer evictions and foreclosures this year compared to the same time period a year ago.
There was a dramatic decrease in Sarasota County evictions in 2020 through Dec. 17 from 2019.
From Jan. 2 to Dec. 31 in 2019, there were 1,124 evictions, both commercial and residential. But so far this year, there were just 29 evictions, most being commercial evictions.
The number of foreclosures also showed a more than one-third decrease from a year ago. From in 2019 there were 677 foreclosures in Sarasota County, and so far this year, there were 250.
The Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness was formed by community leaders from Sarasota and Manatee counties in 2005. Its vision was to end homelessness in the region.
It is the lead agency for the Continuum of Care, a nonprofit organization. The Suncoast Partnership is the collaborative applicant for federal grants for the Continuum of Care, and the lead agency and recipient of the Florida Unified Grant.
Chris Johnson, the CEO of the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, said that partner agencies totaling about 60, work directly with families.
After Florida's moratorium on evictions ended, the CDC moratorium took over, but families and individuals who wanted to opt in to the CDC moratorium had to fill out paperwork and then give it to their landlord, Johnson said.
The agencies helping those families and individuals, such as The Salvation Army, Harvest House, Catholic Charities and others would help them with the process that would prevent their eviction, he said.
But unless another moratorium is passed, things look dire for some residents living in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
"We were tracking early on some 27,000 people who could be evicted due to them being out of work and not having funds for rent and mortgage payments," Johnson said.
He said Suncoast Partnership was tracking those people from September to October and found that "those having the potential of being homeless increased 70%."
