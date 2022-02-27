PUNTA GORDA - It was difficult to find a parking space on Saturday in downtown Punta Gorda, and most spaces in the parking garage were filling up.
The streets were crowded with pedestrians, including many snowbirds, and all seemed to be flocking to the Downtown Farmers Market.
Recently, City Council approved its expansion, and beginning Feb. 19, 15 more vendors have set up shop, in the parking garage breezeway, bringing the total number to 85, according to the market's newsletter.
The main market began at the corner of Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, across from the Historic Courthouse. It was started by businessman Jerry Presseller to attract diners and shoppers downtown on Saturdays.
Many of the vendors have been at their present sites for years, and they tend to help each other.
Troi McClary and Hanif Carroll, of Port Charlotte, had just visited Mangiamo where homemade meatballs and marinara sauce are sold. But they wanted meatball subs, and Mangiamo had no bread. Just meatballs and marinara sauce.
"Do you have bread so we can make sandwiches," Carroll asked Alfred Latella, who was working at the BAM German Baker stand.
"I have an olive loaf," he said, and suggested he cut it in two so there would be plenty for two sandwiches.
After Carroll paid, they made their way to Mangiamo, where Roy Cardoso, whose wife Kristen owns the business, was waiting, as he had directed them to BAM.
Across the way, the Wicked Dolphin was attracting a crowd. The Cape Coral-based business, whose distillery is on Pine Island, blends and ages Florida-grown ingredients, including Florida sugar cane, to make small batches of rums and vodka.
It is the largest craft rum distiller in Florida, and, according to USA Today, the No. 1 craft rum distillery in the United States, winning gold medals at the International Rum Competition in Madrid. Owner JoAnn Elardo said this was “the highest award a craft distiller can win.”
Two couples — Steve and Kathy Miller, who winter at Burnt Store Marina, and Ed and Ellen DiMarzio, who were visiting from Pittsburgh, decided to partake of the free samples workers Mark and Kirsten offered to them.
"Come one, come all — we have the finest Kettle Korn in the land," beckoned "The Sample Guy" at the Tropical Island Kettle Korn stand which seemed to always have a crowd around it.
"That's because of The Sample Guy," said owner Jimmy Dembrowski who has been at the farmers market for eight years. "He doesn't want anyone to know him other than The Sample Guy - that's his alter ego."
Prior to opening his Kettle Korn business, Dembrowski said he was in the food business for 35 years. While The Sample Guy hands out samples and a worker sells the product, the owner is busy at the large kettle, making the popcorn.
The familiar smell of cinnamon wafted through the air, and it came from Jan and Bernie Zayac's business, Nuts Galore, whose kiosk used to be in Fishermen's Village for a decade.
Bernie Zayac retired from General Motors but his wife was running the Nuts Galore business in upper Michigan.
"She said, 'Do you want a job?' " Zayac said, and before long, he said, he was working with nuts — the edible kind, that is.
He also sells the product at Boston Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, and he said it was still "up in the air" when or if spring training would commence this year.
John Weil, whose organic honey stand is a fixture at the farmer market, is a treasure trove of holistic advice and how his honey products can help with a variety of ailments, including allergies.
Today, Kendra Turner, who owns the five-acre Turtle Hawk Farm in Punta Gorda, asked him advice about starting a beekeeper business.
Weil, who has some 3,000 hives in Punta Gorda, also maintains hives in Connecticut and on a small farm on Fishers Island, New York.
At The Happy Pickle stand, a moan went throughout the crowd as Derek Webster, whose father Mark owns the business, had to tell them they were out of bread and butter pickles. Transactions were fast and furious, as the stand, located appropriately under a green tent, sells a variety of pickles, olives and sour tomatoes.
Webster said perhaps the reason why his stand is so popular, is because, "We're really laid back - we have fun, joke a lot, and we enjoy what we do."
Katrina Kress, of Katrina's Kitchen located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia, had an announcement to make: "I just won the lottery," she exclaimed.
She went on to explain, "I came here three years ago from Germany on a Green Card, and I just won the lottery to become a citizen." She beamed as her husband Thomas walked over.
Kress said she is from Germany, and her father is Hungarian, but now, she said, she is "an American."
There wasn't enough time to tour the various jewelry, produce, clothing, arts and crafts, seafood, coffee beans, smoothies, beauty products, and plant stands, so if you go, plan to return again to experience it all.
If you go: Hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. October-April; 8 a.m.-noon May-September. Live music from 8 a.m. to noon.
