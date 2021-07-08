The current real estate "boom" market isn't seen ending anytime soon, according to a local expert.
May's real estate figures were recently released and showed selling prices and volume soaring over previous months and years, while inventory continued to drop for both single-family homes and condos and townhomes.
Bill Dryburgh, president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, called the current real estate market in the region "incredible."
"There were 561 single-family homes sold in May — an increase of 72% over a year ago," he said.
He said of those sales, 239 buyers "paid cash, and the median sale price was $320,035."
Dryburgh said what jumped out at him was the median time to contract for a single-family home was just nine days.
"It's a seller's market right now and if priced right, it is going to sell quickly," he added.
Dryburgh said he's noticed that area restaurants, which at one time would be rather slow this time of the year, are now crowded. He attributed this to more people who have recently moved to the area and are staying in Florida year-round.
Taking a look at the most recent statistics for May, both the category of single-family homes and the category of condos and townhomes were following the same pattern. Prices are higher, more are paying cash, the time in which a home was sold was shorter than in previous months and years, and inventory continued to be low.
For single-family homes, sellers in May were getting 100% of the asking price and even higher due to multiple offers on the same dwelling.
People selling their houses would have an average of 56 days to move versus 89 days a year ago.
And as Dryburgh pointed out, the median time to contract was 42 days a year ago -- as opposed to the single digits now.
The average price of a house sold in May was $401,549, a slight uptick from April 2021, and up 51.6% from a year ago.
There was only one month inventory for single-family homes in May; in April there was 1.1 months of inventory. Year over year, May's inventory was down 73.7% from a year ago.
Townhomes and condos
Sellers of townhomes and condos were getting 100%, or more, of their listing price. The average sale price was $238,695 in May, up 9.4% from a year ago, and the median sale price of $218,500 reflected a 15.6% increase from a year ago.
Condo and townhome sellers' units also sold in less time — 56 days, versus 99 days in May 2020, which represents 43.4% less time in which sellers in May had to move once the contract was signed.
The median time to contract was just 11 days versus 50 days in May 2020, for a 78.0% decrease last month. In April 2021, the median time to contract was a tad higher: 17 days.
In an earlier interview, Dryburgh said sellers cannot be choosy about where they would move next, since inventory has been so low and demand is high.
May's inventory was at 96 units versus 490 a year ago, reflecting a dramatic 80.4% decrease.
There was less than a month's inventory — 0.7 — in May versus 0.9 months in April 2021 and 5.9 months in May 2020. The change in inventory year over year dropped a staggering 88.1% in May.
