History is more than a simple chronology learned in school. It comes in a variety of forms depending on the perspective from which it is studied.
One form is the microhistory, which is the intensive historical investigation of a single event, individual or community. Microhistory, a term coined in 1959, asks “large questions in small places,” in the words of Charles Joyner, the Burroughs Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Southern History and Culture at Coastal Carolina University and a past president of the Southern Historical Association.
In his class “Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor Area Prior to 1865,” author Graham Segger explores the area’s microhistory and how national and international events impacted it. The class is 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 28 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy 117 Herald Court Suite 211 in Punta Gorda.
“The class is for people who have an interest in history or curiosity about the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte region. When you know your history, you have a better sense of where you are and where you’re going,” Segger said. “One of the things I’m trying to do is connect Charlotte Harbor to larger global events like the aboriginal presence in the early years, Spanish exploration and the Seminole and Civil Wars.”
The class expands on Segger’s self-published book “Where Do We Live? Research by a Seasonal Resident of Burnt Store Road,” which is based on the correspondence, journals and memoirs of conquistadors, army officers, customs collectors, trading house operators, surveyors and other travelers. The book was featured in the Fort Myers News-Press and other publications. All proceeds from sales of the e-book at wheredowelive.com go the Burnt Store-PPYC Charitable Boating Foundation.
In the class, Segger investigates a variety of diverse topics related to Charlotte Harbor and the surrounding region, such as: the indigenous Calusa people; the first Europeans to arrive in the area; a land dispute that took nearly a century to settle; Charlotte Harbor’s role in the Seminole and Civil Wars; how Spanish fishermen from Cuba underscored the other events.
Before Europeans arrived in Southwest Florida during the 16th century, the region was dominated by the Calusa Indians.
“The Calusa were notable as the only aboriginal people whose culture was almost exclusively maritime based,” Segger said. “Their food supply, tools and even the land their villages were built upon came from maritime resources.”
Whether Ponce de Leon or Hernando de Soto was the first European to touch on the shores of Charlotte Harbor remains “a great ongoing debate to which there is no definitive answer,” Segger said.
A dispute between the U.S. government and Richard Hackley, who claimed Spain had granted him ownership of nearly one-third of the state including Charlotte Harbor, arose in the early 19th century. It took until 1905, or nearly 100 years to settle the issue of who owned Charlotte Harbor, according to Segger.
During the Seminole and Civil Wars, various engagements were fought in and around Charlotte Harbor. Small-scale naval actions were common during the Civil War, as Confederates tried to smuggle cotton out and needed supplies in to the area, while Union forces tried to halt the smuggling efforts.
Throughout most of this history, Cuban fisherman established temporary ranchos, fishing for mullet to meet the Lenten demand in Catholic Cuba.
For more information or to register for “Punta Gorda and Charlotte Harbor Area Prior to 1865,” call 941-505-0130.
