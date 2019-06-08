PUNTA GORDA — Don’t know what to do this summer?
From arcades, to theaters, to the Shell Factory, the Southwest Florida Attractions Association wants to remind residents of what they can explore in their own backyard.
The Southwest Florida Attractions Association held their showcase Saturday at Fishermen’s Village. The tri-county association promotes attractions in Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.
Jennifer Pfenninger, the association’s president and a sales manager for Embassy Suites, thinks the showcase is a good way to get people thinking about where to take visitors, and get them to “stay and play one more day,” she said.
