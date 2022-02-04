Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop and Unique Boutique had its grand opening Feb. 1. Its new location at 1931 Tamiami Trail in the former LTM Party store is more than double the size of its former location. Above, staff members and volunteers celebrate the shop's new beginning. Net proceeds fund programs and services provided by the Homeless Coalition.
Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop and Unique Boutique had its grand opening Feb. 1. Its new location at 1931 Tamiami Trail in the former LTM Party store is more than double the size of its former location. Above, staff members and volunteers celebrate the shop's new beginning. Net proceeds fund programs and services provided by the Homeless Coalition.
Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop and Unique Boutique is located in the former LTM Party store, at 1931 Tamiami Trail.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop and Unique Boutique is now in the former LTM Party store at 1931 Tamiami Trail.
Going from its former 5,500 square feet to 11,483 square feet, the larger layout will allow the thrift store to create more revenue for the Homeless Coalition, announced spokesperson Jennifer Welch.
Its net proceeds fund programs and services provided by the Homeless Coalition, she explained.
Now, the donation center is located in the rear of the store, so everything is in once place. In addition to the thrift merchandise, the Unique Boutique offers high-end labels on clothing, shoes and housewares.
The layout allows for more open spaces between aisles and racks; its former location at 4265 Tamiami, in the strip mall adjacent to the Publix at Port Charlotte Crossing, was about half its size.
The shop's grand opening was Feb. 1, with Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce members presiding at the ribbon cutting.
Later, light refreshments and beverages were served.
The Homeless Coalition is a nonprofit organization incorporated in 1989 whose mission is to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
