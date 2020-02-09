A highlight of the annual Charlotte County Fair are the animals up for display — and for sale. Friday was the market animal buyer social, followed by the market animal/breed cattle sale. Saturday was the breed cattle show, followed by the small animal/goat sale. The fair ended Sunday.
