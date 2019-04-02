‘How much is that doggie in the window?” sang Patti Page in her 1953 hit record release. (You know, the one with the waggly tail.) “I do hope that doggie’s for sale.”
Back then, Page’s song typified how we began searching for that special family pet.
However, today, that search often begins online. And, unfortunately, it can come with horrible outcomes. The Better Business Bureau warns at least 80 percent of the sponsored advertising links in an internet search for pets may be fraudulent.
Just ask Chrissy Masse.
Chrissy and her husband Craig were looking to bring another purebred Labrador Retriever into their family. The Port Charlotte couple’s previous Lab was purchased through a local breeder, but he’d gone out of business.
Chrissy was excited when she found “Jacko,” a 10-week old male for $600 while doing an online search.
“Looking for a Labrador Retriever Puppy? Then you are at the right place,” touts “Pat” at patlabradorpuppies.com. “We are unique in offering the finest Labrador Retriever Puppies. This is our passion and we want to share with the world!”
Pat’s online website promised Jacko’s health was guaranteed. He was current on all shots, came with registration papers and shipping was free.
What Chrissy didn’t know at the time was Jacko was just a stolen picture and part of an elaborate scam which was just beginning to unfold.
Beginning her saga, Chrissy and Craig said they followed requested instructions to send Pat the $600 using Zelle. Zelle instantly enables payments from one enrollee’s bank account to another’s using only an email address or mobile phone number. Chrissy’s bank is in the Zelle network. (More on Zelle fraud in next week’s column.)
Not satisfied with just $600, the scam continued.
Three days later, Chrissy got a phone call from “Coastal Logistics Shipping.” A refundable deposit for an air-conditioned puppy crate needed to be wired via Western Union so Jacko safely could fly to Punta Gorda airport.
Chrissy agreed. However, before her wire transfer went through, it was stopped by an alert Western Union fraud unit which flagged the shipping company as fake. It was fraudulently impersonating a legitimate company, “Coastal Logistics Group.”
If Chrissy’s wire had gone through, the scam likely would have continued, as additional unexpected problems arose. Like an emergency vet visit. Or a required vaccination. Or needed pet insurance.
Think of this scam as slowly reeling in a prized catch. The bait? The most popular — and hard to find — puppies.
According to the American Kennel Club, the top 2018 dog breeds were Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Bulldogs, Beagles, Poodles and Rottweilers.
That means if you’re looking for any of these, you’re a targeted victim.
“Potential victims can easily become so emotionally invested in preparing for their new pet that they are devastated on finally learning the animal does not exist,” emphasizes the BBB.
So, don’t let pet scammers steal your heart and your money.
Whether looking at websites or classified advertising, the BBB recommends avoiding buying a pet without seeing it in person. To expose an imposter, Scambusters.com suggests offering to travel to collect the pet. “A scammer will quickly disappear or make dubious excuses why this can’t be done.”
Most important takeaway? Never send funds to people or companies you don’t know and trust.
For more information on pet scams, including an updated list of reported scam sites, go to www.petscams.com.
For help finding a responsible dog breeder, the Humane Society of the United States offers help at www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-find-responsible-dog-breeder.
Another option? Look into breed-specific rescue services or consider adopting from a local shelter.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
