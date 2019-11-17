On Thursday Nov. 14, the Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the CSO Phantoms), a volunteer group which supports the Punta Gorda Symphony, sponsored its Fourth Annual Fall Grub Crawl. The registered “crawlers” enjoyed special samples from participating restaurants including: F.M. Dons, Angela’s Cafe Italiano, Bella’s, Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, The Blue Turtle Tavern, Cubby’s Ice Cream and Deli, River City Grill and Italia.
Proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony.
