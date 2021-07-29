While many in our area are cashing out and selling their investment rental units, renters are facing a dilemma: They might become homeless.
For those who haven't been able to pay rent, when the eviction moratorium ends July 31, they, too, might find themselves with no place to go.
Although local social service agencies assist families who are displaced, that doesn't solve the problem of securing a fair market rent (FMR) dwelling for them in a market lacking rentals in the first place.
For single people, there is a solution that Denise Dull, director of Landlord Engagement at Gulf Coast Partnership, uses.
Dull has come up with the "shared housing" concept in which a home is provided for unrelated individuals, each of who would have a separate lease.
This means a landlord owning a three-bedroom house could have three renters with three separate leases, and the renters would put up the first and last month's rent, plus security.
Dull's background in marketing and sales came in handy when she pitched the idea to area landlords. "You have to be creative," she said. So far, she's been able to "persuade a couple of them."
But she cautioned this isn't a way for landlords to make a hefty profit; the price of the rentals would have to come under HUD guidelines. What she is looking for are landlords with compassion.
And there is an upside to offering shared housing lease agreements: a case manager would be "a set of eyes on the property," she said.
This means that the property would be looked after, making sure the tenants were taking care of their domain.
Some landlords have been receptive to the idea, and the benefit is that there would be a case manager assigned to the property to make sure things are in order.
Dull said she's been getting up earlier and driving for about an hour through neighborhoods, "looking for rentals."
The need is great and the amount of inventory is small, she said.
But shared housing is for single people, not families.
Housing support from the Homeless Coalition
Help will soon be on its way from the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County, whose Vision 2021 Club fundraising effort has resulted in the nonprofit's debt being paid off, said Jenifer Welch, director of development.
She announced that the Pat Moran Family Foundation matched every dollar up to $200,000, "thus paying off our mortgage."
Tina Figliuolo, CEO of the Homeless Coalition, said now there will be "Rapid-Rehousing" support for 50 households for a month.
According to Welch's statement, "one in four children does not have enough to eat." With the additional funds, the Homeless Coalition will be able to feed more children breakfast, lunch and dinner "for an entire year."
Since the debt servicing cost of the organization's mortgage was $3,710 per month, now with the debt retired, the Homeless Coalition "could free up $44,520 per year to help the most vulnerable citizens in our community," Welch concluded.
One family's story
At the time of the interview on Monday, Sarah was living at the Homeless Coalition's shelter for about a month. She fled her home before the pandemic due to domestic violence.
She said she decided to leave her home "and cut my losses to keep my babies safe."
Sarah has two sons, ages 2 years and 8 months.
In the beginning, she was "motel hopping and couch surfing at friends' homes" while working. Her friends served as babysitters, until the pandemic hit.
Sarah maxed out her credit cards to keep up with debt and to pay for essentials, but after COVID-19, she found no one would watch her children, she related.
Unable to work without childcare, things turned a darker corner when Sarah resorted to living in her sedan for four months after her funds ran out.
This meant she and her two children -- a baby and a toddler -- had to survive in the Florida heat.
Sarah got desperate.
"I called 211," she said, and they referred her to the Homeless Coalition's shelter.
Upbeat and cheerful when she was interviewed, Sarah said, "Things are looking very bright; the staff is wonderful and goes above and beyond."
Sarah is working with shelter director Kelsey Buskland, the Homeless Coalition, and its Rapid Rehousing program in finding a permanent home for her and her sons.
Sarah said she's also working with other agencies, including the Early Learning Coalition, which runs a day care center in Port Charlotte that will provide childcare so that she can return to the workforce.
"I want to get a job to be self-sufficient and to give back," she said, expressing gratitude multiple times.
When asked what type of work she is seeking, Sarah said, "Anything that has air conditioning." She said she hopes to return to customer service or retail work.
Like others in social services, Buskland said the number of rentals are severely lacking at a time many are selling their homes, "displacing our clients."
Now that the Homeless Coalition is able to pay off its mortgage, more people like Sarah can be helped.
You can help
The Homeless Coalition welcomes monetary donations and food for its pantry, but if you have furniture and clothing you no longer want or need, consider donating it to Fabulous Finds Re-Sale Shop in Port Charlotte -- the thrift store whose 100% of profits help people like Sarah.
The shop also gives furniture and clothing free of charge to those in need. So when Sarah and her boys finally get a place of their own, they'll be able to go to Fabulous Finds and pick out furniture.
For Sarah, the future is looking bright and yes, she will be able to keep her babies safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.