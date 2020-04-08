Ken Haymans recalls in vivid detail a very special day in 1953. He was attending a dance at the naval air station in Jacksonville when he saw his soon-to-be wife, Elise, walk though the door.
"I fell in love with her immediately," he said. "She was a very beautiful woman."
Elise was attending a St. Vincent de Paul nursing school in Jacksonville and went to the dance with some of her girlfriends.
"The nuns at the school were gracious enough to bring the girls by so we'd have someone to dance with and lift our spirits," Ken said. "And I'm sure glad they did."
Immediately smitten with each other, they decided to sneak off and get married in Georgia, although the school forbade student nurses from marrying while they were in the program. Elise shared the secret with her roommate, and once the word spread, she was terminated from the school. Ken was away at sea at that point.
"She was there waiting for me when I returned eight months later," Ken said.
Elise, known for decades locally for her generous spirit and sense of humanitarianism, died on April 1 at home under family and hospice care after suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. She was 87.
After Ken Haymans earned a degree in law, the couple relocated to Charlotte County with their young son, Michael.
"I saw the Farr Law Firm was interviewing and I'd heard of the town and it seemed like a good place to raise a family," Ken said.
While Ken practiced law for 32 years and eventually served as a Charlotte County judge, Elise stayed busy substitute teaching for a while, and then she became involved in various organizations throughout Charlotte County.
Family and friends referred to Elsie as cosmopolitan and country, classy and busy. She graduated from Edison Junior College, helped found the Charlotte County Youth Museum and sang in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. She was active in the Friends of the Library; performed in the “Follies” as a member of the Jr. Woman’s Club; served in the Punta Gorda Garden Club, was president of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, served on the National Council of Federated Garden Clubs. She also spearheaded the Paths of Sunshine wildflower initiative, resulting in the Florida Wildflower license plate.
"The Punta Gorda community was just starting to grow," Michael said. "The professional and service groups really began growing in the 1960s. Mom was very involved with many organizations, particularly the Jr. Woman's Club and theater programs. And she loved to garden."
Elise also served in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 103 for many years. The Butterfly Garden at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is dedicated to her, the “Florida Elise” caladium and the “Elise” hibiscus are named in her honor.
Michael added that his mother was quite an elegant woman.
"She stayed busy, but she always was able to be stylish and wear fine clothing," Michael said. "She made her own clothes. She was a fine seamstress. She also made our clothes, although we were embarrassed as kids to tell anyone."
Anne Simpson, longtime friend, tennis partner and travel companion, said she valued the friendship that started more than 40 years ago.
"We had a group called the '60 ladies' and we'd take a trip every year together to celebrate our birthdays," Simpson said. "Each year after Thanksgiving we went to New York City to see the Christmas lights. Our husbands were all very good friends, too. It was true friendship ... genuine companionship."
