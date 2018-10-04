Family fun day planned for veterans
A Veterans Family Fun Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte. The day will include fun, food, activities for the kids and much more. Sponsors are being actively sought for the event. Various levels of sponsorship are available for the event, which will be free to veterans and their families. Sponsorship deadline is Sept. 1. For more information, contact Stacy Jones at sjones@kays-ponger.com or 941-815-0291.
Meet and Greet at the Library
The Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, 424 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda, will host a Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 9. Meet other library patrons and employees and share sips and eats. Tickets to the Friends’ Annual Luncheon with Paula Mclain in January will also be on sale at that time. For more information, call 941-833-5460.
Taco Tuesday to benefit United Way
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, 1700 Education Way, Punta Gorda, will host Taco Tuesday to benefit the United Way of Charlotte County on Oct. 16. Build your own taco for only $5 with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the United Way. The build-your-own taco bar will be open from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. in Building B. Come pick up lunch for your whole office while donating to a great cause. For more information, contact Kelly Pomerville, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, at 941-639-8300 Ext. 2275.
Community Cats of Charlotte fundraiser
Community Cats of Charlotte, a non-profit, trap-neuter-return program for feral or free roaming cats in Charlotte County, will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at 4121 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor. There will be something for everyone. Donations of cat food will also be accepted.
AAUW meeting scheduled
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte.
Club members will discuss the part they will be playing in the October 2018 Air Show later in October. Members are working in several ways with both the Air Show and the Western Michigan University aviation program to promote student interest in aviation careers.
AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. Since 1881, AAUW has been the leading voice for women and girls. In the United States, it has more than 170,000 members and supporters, 1000 branches, and 800 college/university partners. The organization promotes equity for all women and girls, life-long education, and positive societal change. Its work extends globally through membership in the International Federation of University Women.
To learn more about the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte AAUW Branch, contact Cheryl Green 941-347-8040. To make reservations for the meeting’s optional lunch, call Janice Kearns 941-235-0151 by Oct. 8.
Free Veteran’s Day concert
The Commodores, The Jazz Band Of The U.S. Navy Band, Washington, D.C., will be presenting a free concert on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The concert is sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and The Silver Kings Marching Band Of Charlotte High School. Tickets are available and can be picked up at the box office of the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be picked up in person and are limited to four per person.
Food drive to benefit Homeless Coalition
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes (a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County), are holding a food drive to benefit the Homeless Coalition in Charlotte County in association with the Harry Chapin Food Bank. Decorative boxes will be located at some favorite local retail stores and restaurants, donations of nonperishable foods would be greatly appreciated. The Drive will continue through Nov. 1. There will be a table at the Third Thursday-Wine Walk on Oct. 18.
Wine and cheese reception
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will present awards for Harvest of Art at an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Wine and cheese receptions are free and open to the public, providing a great opportunity for networking within the Arts community.
Lecture series offered
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host “Lunch & Art History” lecture series with Baila Miller at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Join for lunch and a fun art and history lecture with Baila Miller. Baila Miller’s Fine Arts programs are high-quality fun lectures that explore the role of paintings, sculpture, photography and many other areas of the arts in the development of modern culture. Lunch is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by the lecture from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Habana Nights
Join for a sizzling night of Latin dancing, hosted by Higher Ground Performing Arts from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, at The Punta Gorda Isles Civic Center, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The event will include a live musical performance from Cuban musician/performer Renesito Avich, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing and a complimentary Salsa lesson from Higher Ground at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar will be available. Cost is $35 per person. Suggested attire: Evening casual (Guayaberas, Cocktail Dresses). Open to the public, must be 18 or older. For more information, visit www.highergroundperformingarts.net.
Concerts and Cabarets Season at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association
The PGICA Concerts and Cabarets entertainment season is off to a swinging start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, at 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda with the popular jazz quintet from Sarasota, Hot Club SRQ.
All concerts and cabarets performances are open to the public. Tickets for most performances are $20. For more information about the series and to make reservations, call the PGICA office at 941-637-1655 or purchase tickets online www.PGICA.org.
Florida International Air Show
The Florida International Air Show will be held on Oct. 19-21 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road. On Friday, gates open at 5 p.m. with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Saturday and Sunday gates open at 9 a.m. with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Exact performance schedules will not be announced as these times are subject to change. Please note: there are several factors that affect the schedule such as weather, aircraft concerns, and other circumstances beyond control of the Florida International Air Show.
To purchase tickets, go to boxoffice.etix.com/ticket/v/13227/punta-gorda-airport?cobrand=FloridaInternationalAirShow.
Harbor Nights
Harbor Nights will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Harbor Nights is a charity event filled with dinner, open bar, dancing, live and silent auction. No Filter will be the live entertainment. It is a beach casual event so dress accordingly. This charity event is key to the YMCA’s ability to open our doors to all in our community as proceeds from this benefit go directly to the Children and Families Scholarship Funds and programs in Charlotte County served by The SKY Family YMCA. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
Harboritaville-Magic on the Water
Harboritaville, Magic on the Water, will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, on the great lawn at FourPoints by Sheraton Hotel, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The event celebrates the music of Jim Morris featuring The Big Bamboo Band, Jimmy Parish & the Waves and Drop Dead Dangerous. Ticket prices start at $20 per person. For more information, visit www.puntagordachamber.com.
C.A.R.E. Auxiliary luncheon planned
The C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society of Charlotte County is excited to announce its upcoming luncheon at noon on Oct. 23. This is the fifth year Doug Amaral has so graciously hosted our event at the River City Grill, 131 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Over the years our luncheon has been one of the Auxiliary’s most popular events featuring our C.A.R.E “Baskets” so creatively and generously donated by our members. Everyone is invited. Cost is $25 and checks should be made to the C.A.R.E. Auxiliary Society, P.O. Box 496566, Port Charlotte, FL 33949-6566. For reservations and additional information, contact the event chair, Susan Klein, at 941-380-3186 or susanklein10@gmail.com.
Car wash planned
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Charlotte County Clerk of the Court office is supporting victims of domestic violence by holding a car wash to raise money for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) Victim Services Center of Charlotte County.
The car wash will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail. Civil Court Services Director Marie Hicks said about 20 people from the clerk’s office are expected to participate.
A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated. For more information, call Hicks at 941-833-3036.
Free guided walks offered
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be conducting the following free programs in October 2018. All programs can be found at www.ChecFlorida.org. Unless noted, all walks begin at 9 a.m. For directions or further information, call Cedar Point Environmental Park at 941-475-0769:
Oct. 6: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the pine flatwoods of 115-acre Cedar Point Environmental Park in Englewood. Meet at the Visitor’s Center.
Oct. 8: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Preserve in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Meet in the parking lot.
Oct. 20: Join Al Squires on a guided walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Cape Haze. Meet in the parking lot at the end of Gasparilla Pines Blvd.
Oct. 21: Join Greg Brezicki on a guided walk through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Meet at the San Casa entrance.
Oct. 25: Explore the “Myths & Mysteries of Migration” with Kate Borduas at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte. Kate will focus on the fall and spring migration of birds that we see here in Florida. Reservations advised.
County Commission meeting scheduled
The Charlotte County Board of County Commission, acting ex-officio as the governing board of the Murdock Village Community Redevelopment Agency, will conduct a meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussions include, but are not limited to, a resolution to transfer land title from Murdock Village CRA to Charlotte County. The meeting is open to the public and citizens are invited to speak on agenda items only. For more information, call 941-764-4941.
Quarter Frenzy planned
Business and Professional Women of Charlotte County will play host to a Quarter Frenzy Auction at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the 24 Twenty One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Bring a roll or two of quarters for your chance to win prizes and baskets. Bidding paddles cost $3 for one or 3 for $7. Local vendors will be on hand for other purchases. Refreshments for sale. Proceeds fund education scholarships for women in Charlotte County for the 2019 school year. For more information, go to BPWCCFL.ORG or call 941-205-2714.
Salvation Army holiday volunteer opportunities
The Salvation Army has numerous volunteer opportunities for this holiday season. They include organizing a food drive at your business, school, church or neighborhood; Serve food, greet people, set up and clean up at the Community Thanksgiving afternoon meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22; “Ring the Bell” at a kettle location for a 4-hour minimum period, an entire day or even the whole kettle season. There are many other ways to volunteer. To learn more, stop by for coffee and donuts from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte or contact Lisa.A.Davis@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 403.
Maracaibo Kidspace Park Playground closed for demolition and replacement
Maracaibo Kidspace Park at 1505 Maracaibo St. in Port Charlotte will be closed from now thruogh Nov. 30 for a playground demolition and replacement. The adjacent Maracaibo ballfields and restrooms will remain open. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte Couny who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203, Port Charlotte. Orientations will be held at noon on Oct. 29. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
Casino trip for St. Mary Academy Fundraiser
A bus trip, to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children, will depart on Nov. 12 with two departures. First departure at Walmart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, near the gas station at 9 a.m. and a second departure at Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost is $25 per person prepaid by Nov. 7. Games will be played on the bus and snacks and water will be provided. Incentives by the Casino. All profits benefit the assistance for the children in their studies. For more information and reservations, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
2018 Christmas Assistance Program
If you are looking for Christmas assistance, The Salvation Army located 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte will be having registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 1 through Oct. 4, and again the following week Monday, Oct. 8 through Oct. 11 from 9.a.m-1 p.m.. For more information call 941-629-3170.
The following items must be brought to the registration: current proof of income, current proof of all expenses, current proof of address, personal documents=birth certificates for all children ages infant through 10 years old, picture ID for the adults. Please do not bring any children, no nursery available.
For more information, contact Colette Koltay at 941-629-3170 Ext. 406 or email at Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Craft sale at Greek Cafe
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will host its 4th annual craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Greek Cafe. Local and visiting crafters and artists. Free parking and free admission. For more information, call 941-629-3888.
Celebrate ‘Owl’loween with Peace River Wildlife Center
The Peace River Wildlife Center will host a Halloween Sunset Cruise to benefit the animals of PRWC with a departure of 6 p.m. from Fishermen’s Village on the Charlotte Lady. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Tickets are $50 per person and included appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks. Cash bar available. Tickets available at the Center or online at prwildlife.org. For more information, call 941-637-3830.
It’s ‘Country for a Cause’ time of year
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic will present “Country for a Cause 2018,” at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. Live “boot-scootin” music by the Florida Cracker Boys, down home country meal (Leroy’s, Punta Gorda), cash bar, lots of games, auction items and prizes.
Dress casual country and come to the Charlotte Country Fairgrounds, Expo Hall, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte for an evening of fun that will also raise funds for a great cause. The VBA Clinic provides no-cost volunteer medical, pharmacy and wellness services to the under-served in Charlotte County, Florida. Visit www.VolunteerCare.NET to purchase tickets for $85 per person or sponsor a table of 10 seats at $1,000). For more information, call Robin Bayne at 941- 276-1668. Also, check out the first annual Amazing Nissan Truck Raffle for $200 per ticket for a chance to win a 2018 Nissan Titan King Cab truck. Only 250 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available at www.VolunteerCare.NET. Drawing will be held at 8 p.m. at the event. (You do not have to be present to win.)
Octoberfest at the Punta Gorda Elks
The Punta Gorda Elks PER Association will be holding its annual Octoberfest from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Drive. All the food is authentic and prepared on site by the members. Homemade German potato salad, sauerkraut, bratwurst, pork loin, applesauce, German bread and desert all for just $10. One seating only. The event is open to Elks members and their guests. Moneys raised from the event will be used to support our Veterans and children’s projects in the Punta Gorda area. For more information call 941-637-2606 Ext. 403.
‘Fashion to a Tea’
The Guardian ad Litem Foundation will play host to “Fashion to a Tea” from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $35 per person and includes a high tea luncheon, silent auction items for bid and fun surprises. Fashion show by Anthony’s. Hats are welcome, but not required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-613-3233 or visit voicesforkids.org.
Artist reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 9. Stop by and support the local arts and humanities and meet local artist of the month, Linda Soderquist. For more information, visit kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
OCEAN in search of cruisers
OCEAN is looking for caregivers who would like to take part in its 17th annual Caregivers Cruise on Charlotte Harbor from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
The cruise is free to nonpaid caregivers. OCEAN, which stands for Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network, will provide complimentary respite care for those who would like to attend and does not have that available to them. OCEAN is a coalition of public and private health, human and social service organizations that serves as a resource for Charlotte County seniors.
The cruise is “our way of giving nonpaid caregivers a leisurely afternoon on the water where they can enjoy live music, a delicious lunch, and some time they so deserve for themselves,” said Ami Conti, OCEAN vice president. “The day is fully complimentary, and all attendees also receive gifts bags filled with wonderful items and resources.” The cruise will be aboard Kingfisher Fleet out of Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. Boarding is at 10:45 a.m. Reservations are required to attend. For more information or to make your reservation, call 941-787-0687 or email aconti@chelseaplacecare.com.
Make a bowl for Empty Bowls
Get your hands dirty and make your own bowl from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 (no entry after 2 p.m.) at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. The cost is $3 per person or $5 per family plus a canned or non-perishable food item. Participants can return on Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to glaze their bowl. Finished bowls will be sold at the Empty Bowls Event on Nov. 8 at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Tickets and t-shirts for Empty Bowls will be available at this event to purchase. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Visual Arts Center at 941-639-8810. All proceeds benefit The CCPS Homeless Education Project, The Homeless Coalition and Meals on Wheels.
Registration is Open for Charlotte County Government Academy
The Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. Charlotte County Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more. The course will be held at the Charlotte County Administration Center in Murdock. Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration closes Oct. 5 or when full. For more information, call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
Fred Lang Front Nine
The Fred Lang Front Nine event will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 6 at various establishments throughout Punta Gorda. Play nine holes of putt-putt golf at nine different locations. Free shuttle is provided between locations. Cost is $100 per foursome. Register by Sept. 29 at any of the following participating locations: Beef O’Brady’s, Belgian Monk, Burg’r Bar, Celtic Ray Public House, deans South of the Border, Hurricane Charley’s, Ice House, Leroy’s and Orange House Wine Bar. Proceeds benefit Charlotte Behavioral Health Care through the Fred Lang Foundations. For more information, call Jill at 412-973-0429 or Liz at 407-927-3882.
Women With A Mission bus trip planned
{div}Women With A Mission invites the public to join in on a fun trip to the Immokalee Casino, Saturday, Oct. 27. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations begin Sept. 1. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005. {/div}
{div}Women With A Mission is a local organization that began four years ago to raise money to help local non-profit organizations. All money raised stays in Port Charlotte and North Port.{/div}
