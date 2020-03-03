PORT CHARLOTTE — If you're in the mood for carnival games, prizes and you'd like to enjoy some live music and good food, stop by Murdock Middle School's Family Fun night tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission is free, but there is a $1 charge for each game as well as for hot dogs, snacks and soda. There will be a dunk tank, a wrecking ball and guests can test their aim by throwing an inflatable axe at a target. There will also be a silent auction.
Michelle Pender, Title 1 Family Specialist, said this is the second year the carnival is taking place.
"It's geared for all ages and everything costs just $1," Pender said. "We will even have our own maintenance worker Mo and his band The Woodstockers performing at the event. We have some great games to play and there will be plenty of food."
The event is planned to take place in the gymnasium at Murdock Middle School located at 17325 Mariner Way in Port Charlotte.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
