PORT CHARLOTTE — Today is your last chance to visit the fair.
Gates open at noon, and stay open until 6 p.m. Students get free admission, and it's $15 for an all-day ride pass.
The agriculture barn will be cleaning up, as Friday was the market animal and breed cattle sale. The breed and cattle show and the small animal and goat sale was Saturday.
Over 225 animals were shown at the barn last week.
There will also be some shows to catch today, with the Trickey Dogs performing at 1:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the Amazing Anastasini Circus performing at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Charlotte County Fair is at 2333 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
For more information about the fair, visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
