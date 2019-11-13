Ad Litem

The Guardian ad Litem fundraiser was held recently at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Proceeds raised will help children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or abandonment. The 10 models for the fashion show were women in the community who volunteer. The 200 women in attendance enjoyed a buffet, high tea, fashion show and silent auction.

 photo provided
