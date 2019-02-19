On Feb. 9, Fat Point Brewing celebrated its 4th anniversary by throwing an all day party.
With $4 pours in honor of their 4th year as well as releasing specialty beers like their 4th Anniversary Peanut Butter Scotch Ale, visitors were able to sip and stroll around the beer garden enjoying music from DJ Diwrection during the day, and a Van Halen tribute band later in the evening.
Tons of outdoor games were set up making it a family-friendly event.
For more information about Fat Point Brewing visit: www.fatpoint.com
