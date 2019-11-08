PORT CHARLOTTE — Florida Highway Patrol handled a fatal crash Friday night involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.
The crash happened along U.S. 41 near the Cochran Boulevard intersection.
A tweet from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was fatal, and noted northbound and southbound lane closures.
No other details of the crash were immediately available Friday night.
