Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a fatal crash Saturday afternoon south of Punta Gorda.
The wreck, involving a semi, took place at about 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Loop and Taylor roads.
No additional information was available Saturday evening.
