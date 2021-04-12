A fatal crash involving a semi truck and a dump truck carrying sand has shut down Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County. Bermont is closed from from State Road 31 in Charlotte County to State Road 29 in Glades County.
The crash occurred around 10:37 a.m. today near Chiquita Drive, which is just east of S.R. 31.
EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said the trucks collided head-on when one drifted into the other lane. He said Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and was unable at this time to provide information on which truck was at fault.
He said it appeared the fatality was likely driver of the semi truck, which was hauling a shipping container, as the driver's side of the cab had severe damages from the impact.
The other driver had minor injuries and was taken to Punta Gorda Bayfront Health, Dunn said.
He said eastbound traffic on Highway 74, which is Bermont Road, has been closed till further notice.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash. Officials urge motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.
