Law enforcement officials closed a portion of U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda this morning due to a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the wreck, which took place around 3:30 a.m. today near Evergreen Avenue — south of Zemel Road. 

Charlotte County Sheriff's officials alerted the public to avoid the area Saturday morning, stating they expected the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 to remain closed for several hours.

0
0
1
0
0

Load comments