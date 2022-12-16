MURDOCK — Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch wasn't surprised to learn injuries and serious crashes skyrocketed countywide in October.
At the recent Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Deutsch said he traveled many places after Hurricane Ian hit Charlotte County on Sept. 28.
He said people were patient for the first week, but then began ignoring stop signs and traffic signals.
"I think people were being very cautious and polite for the first three or four days and were stopping any places where they thought there should be a stop sign or a traffic light," he said. "There wasn't even many people using their horns. But that only lasted a week. Then 10 days later they were blowing through them."
Charlotte County Punta Gorda MPO Director D'Juan L. Harris said another factor creating higher crashes, fatalities or serious injuries may have been the number of snowbirds who returned to check on their homes after the hurricane.
There were 41 serious injuries compared to 25 the month before and 15 in September.
Countywide, there were 4,842 crashes with 236 serious injuries, 36 vehicle-related fatalities, 848 injuries and 3,722 wrecks without injuries.
"We are trending the wrong way this year," Harris told the board.
The board consists of Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews; Charlotte County commissioners Joseph Tiseo, Deutsch and Chris Constance; Charlotte County Airport Authority member James Herston; and FDOT District 1 Secretary L.K. Nandam.
"Hopefully with more funding we can do more safety projects," Harris said.
Deutsch said upcoming projects include a handful of roundabouts in the county.
He's concerned there's not enough reminders that drivers need to share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles. He said he doesn't see many "keep right" signs for slower drivers along the interstate or other roads. He'd like public service announcements reminding drivers to use their blinker or turn signals.
"I love watching people make a right turn from the left lane," Deutsch said, who admitted he doesn't have the best driving habits. "If you are on a bike or motorcycle, you are a target. We really have not addressed education. If we get aggressive on it, we will be able to start counting the accidents we save. I think there are things we have to do."
Deutsch advocated for changes to the right-turn lane at U.S. 41 north at Corcoran Boulevard. He said drivers get stacked up for nearly a mile. He'd like to see the turn lane extended.
FDOT officials explained they are still fixing and replacing signals along U.S. 41 and other intersections. Constance and Deutsch said FDOT needs to work on the timing of lights, especially at night and rush hour.
Commissioners were told Florida has the "good fortune" of having "terrible drivers" from the other 49 states, District Safety Administrator Keith Robbins said. He said the Florida Department of Transportation launched a new speeding and aggressive driving public service announcement.
"We have no money for enforcement," Deutsch said.
Robbins said the most common denominator in crashes is speed. He said the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received grants to pay overtime to deputies for traffic enforcement.
In other business: The board learned while River Road in Sarasota County is being cleared for the six-lane widening, the design is in the final stages and the road construction will begin next year.
Constance said the city of Punta Gorda should consider relocating its emergency management operations with the county at its emergency operations center. He said it's better for all of the staff members to work together before and after a storm. He later added the state should also be in the same building at 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, near the interstate.
Matthews said she has a good working relationship with the county commissioners and Punta Gorda needs to increase the size of its EOC. She said it would be great to work jointly with the city in the same building.
"I don't like a duplication of services, but I do think having all of those folks together is effective," he said. "We serve the same people. We need to get it together."
The next meeting is 11 a.m. with the Sarasota/Manatee MPO at Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.