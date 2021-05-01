Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at the Sandlot Off-Road Adventure Park in Punta Gorda.
The wreck occurred at 9:43 a.m. Saturday at the park, located at 39450 Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County.
A motorcyclist attempted a big jump, but crashed, said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire & EMS public information officer. The motorcyclist landed on his front wheel, which caused him to face plant. He died as a result of the traumatic injury.
Sandlot representatives have not been reached for comment.
