A 1-year-old baby is dead, and a Charlotte County man is facing charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child.
On Oct. 3, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Deep Creek home and found a baby unresponsive in a pool. Deputies performed lifesaving measures on the baby while waiting for Charlotte County Fire & EMS to arrive, police say.
The baby was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.
Deputies on the scene noticed an overwhelming odor of marijuana, CCSO said.
The case was handed over to the Major Crimes Unit, which searched the home.
According to police interviews, the mother left for work the morning of Oct. 3, and the father, Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr., 26, knowingly went to sleep, leaving the two children unattended, police say.
Police say that video footage found inside the home revealed that the children were able to open doors which led to the outside pool area, where the baby ended up in the pool.
Video footage also revealed that drug transactions took place in the presence of both of his children, according to CCSO. A camera set up inside the home reportedly shows the father packing and weighing out narcotics while the two children were there.
Sayed Sr. was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, possession of a place with knowledge of manufacture of a controlled substance (minor present or residing therein) and two counts of child neglect.
“A young life was lost and now a family’s hardship continues as today a parent must face charges for their negligence,” Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “All of this was clearly preventable.”
This story will be updated as CCSO releases more information.
