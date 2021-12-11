PORT CHARLOTTE — Administration and staff of Fawcett Memorial Hospital celebrated its recent certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by treating first responders from Charlotte County Fire and EMS to lunch on Wednesday.

"We are excited to be the only certified Comprehensive Stroke Center in Charlotte County," Fawcett CEO Michael Ehrat said.

"Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence," Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV Healthcare, said in a statement. "It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level."

According to the American Heart Association's website stroke.org., it is critical that people get medical attention right away if they exhibit symptoms of a stroke.

Fawcett Memorial Hospital provided stroke warning signs:

• Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.

• Sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding.

• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.

• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.

• Sudden, severe headache with no known cause.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments