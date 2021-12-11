From left, Fawcett Memorial Hospital chief operating officer Brent Burish; Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn; Max Lopez, quality improvement coordinator at Charlotte County Fire and EMS; Anthony Cardona, firefighter/EMT; and Caleb Van Helden, firemedic, gather at a luncheon on Wednesday to celebrate Fawcett's recent certification for its Comprehensive Stroke Center.
Fawcett staff and Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders gathered at a luncheon Wedesday to celebrate the hospital's certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
From left are: Edgard Pereira, MD, neurointerventionalist at Fawcett; Anita Overstreet, business development; Jan Riepenhoff, stroke coordinator at Fawcett; Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders Lt. Jacob Strefling, Max Lopez, Anthony Cardona, Jasmine Cardenas, Michael Pietraniec, Breanna Jacobs, Caleb Van Helden, Battalian Chief Craig Soosh, Michael Johnson, Jeffrey El-Khalidi, and Fawcett ER director and nurse Victoria Boyette.
From left, Fawcett Memorial Hospital chief operating officer Brent Burish; Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn; Max Lopez, quality improvement coordinator at Charlotte County Fire and EMS; Anthony Cardona, firefighter/EMT; and Caleb Van Helden, firemedic, gather at a luncheon on Wednesday to celebrate Fawcett's recent certification for its Comprehensive Stroke Center.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Fawcett staff and Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders gathered at a luncheon Wedesday to celebrate the hospital's certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.
From left are: Edgard Pereira, MD, neurointerventionalist at Fawcett; Anita Overstreet, business development; Jan Riepenhoff, stroke coordinator at Fawcett; Charlotte County Fire and EMS first responders Lt. Jacob Strefling, Max Lopez, Anthony Cardona, Jasmine Cardenas, Michael Pietraniec, Breanna Jacobs, Caleb Van Helden, Battalian Chief Craig Soosh, Michael Johnson, Jeffrey El-Khalidi, and Fawcett ER director and nurse Victoria Boyette.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Administration and staff of Fawcett Memorial Hospital celebrated its recent certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by treating first responders from Charlotte County Fire and EMS to lunch on Wednesday.
"We are excited to be the only certified Comprehensive Stroke Center in Charlotte County," Fawcett CEO Michael Ehrat said.
"Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence," Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV Healthcare, said in a statement. "It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level."
According to the American Heart Association's website stroke.org., it is critical that people get medical attention right away if they exhibit symptoms of a stroke.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital provided stroke warning signs:
• Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body.
• Sudden confusion or trouble speaking or understanding.
• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes.
• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.