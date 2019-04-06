PORT CHARLOTTE — Punta Gorda resident Bill Thomson, 87, has been going to the Fawcett Memorial Hospital pool for 18 years.
"My wife has early onset Alzheimer's," he said. "The doctor wants her to do exercise, otherwise she'd be sitting in a chair all day."
Then the couple received a letter in late February giving them a little over 30 days notice on the pool's closing.
As of March 31, Fawcett Memorial Hospital closed its H2U independent exercise, pool program and health studio.
"We need the area for patient care going forward," said Alexandria Davis, a spokesperson for Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
The center, which was located in the Promenades Mall at 3280 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, will still offer outpatient rehabilitation services through its sports and rehab services department.
"The only change is that community members cannot access the facility through the H2U community program," a letter addressed to Punta Gorda resident Bill Thomson, 88, said. "You may continue to receive rehabilitation services with a prescription from your physician."
"They didn't give any real reason to it," Thomson said. "This is a community hospital … these are the people that really need this."
