Pamela Miller, chairman and medical director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, recently became a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. The promotion ceremony was held Oct. 5 at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. Miller, a native of Iowa, was first commissioned as an ensign in the Navy Reserve nurse corps in 1989 following graduation from the University of Iowa, where she earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degree in nursing. She has served in various clinical and senior administrative assignments over her 26 years of military service for both the United States Navy and Marine Corps, including deployment with a shock trauma team to a combat environment. Miller became medical director of Fawcett’s emergency department in September 2016. Pictured: Rear Admiral Miller is flanked by Hospital Master Chiefs Judi Elliott, left, and Shalanda Brewer, who were part of flag ceremony during which the new admiral received a one-star flag signifying her promotion.