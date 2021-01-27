Nurses protested outside of Fawcett Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning to advocate for adequate staffing and the safety of patients.
“If nurses aren't protected, then patients won't be protected,” said Valerie Jean, a float pool nurse. “We're short-staffed, extremely short-staffed, and they're pushing patients that don't belong on certain floors.”
Fawcett nurses said they are often responsible for the care of five, six or seven patients at a time. They should ideally only be caring for four at a time in order to provide adequate care, they said.
“It's just unsafe,” said Cynthia Butler, a float pool RN.
Butler said she has contracted COVID-19 twice so far.
After she returned to work following her second bout of coronavirus, the hospital reportedly wouldn’t provide her with an N95 mask. She had to take a leave of absence without pay because she didn’t want to work without one, she said.
The alleged understaffing of nurses isn’t just detrimental to the nurses — but also to the patients, RN Katie Muttart told The Daily Sun.
“It tends to be that the profits are more important than taking care of the patients properly,” Muttart said. “They’re giving us the skeleton crew.”
Muttart described the types of situations that can happen when there’s not enough nurses on staff.
“Maybe (a patient) needs help to get up and go to the bathroom, but everybody's busy in other people's rooms. Unfortunately, that becomes a fall risk at that point because the patient typically is going to try to do it themselves,” she said. “Or they wind up soiling themselves and then have to have that indignity of having to be cleaned up.”
As the demonstration went on, cars driving by on Harbor Boulevard honked in support.
"People over profit," one motorist cheered.
Aside from the main issue of understaffing, nurses are also gearing up for contract negotiations which historically take place in mid-March at Fawcett.
The handful of nurses outside of Fawcett weren’t the only ones protesting on Wednesday morning. Across the county, there were demonstrations at hundreds of hospitals, orchestrated by members of National Nurses United (NNU), the country’s largest union and professional association of RNs.
In reply to the protest, Fawcett Memorial Hospital responded with criticism of the union.
“While this labor union continues to attack hospitals across the country, our focus continues to be on protecting our colleagues and caring for our community,” said Alexandria Benjamin, Marketing & Public Relations Director of Fawcett Memorial Hospital, in an email to The Daily Sun. “Throughout the pandemic, we have supported our care teams through the use of our in-house nurse staffing agency and by continuing to actively recruit additional nurses.”
“No one takes the health and safety of our caregivers more seriously than we do,” Benjamin continued. “This labor union continues to use COVID-19 in an attempt to discredit and undermine the extensive work, planning and training we have done to ensure the delivery of high-quality care during this pandemic. Despite the challenges hospitals across the country have faced during the past year, including surges, a global shortage of PPE and a nationwide nursing shortage, we are proud of our response and the significant resources we’ve deployed to help keep our colleagues safe and to care for our community.”
Fawcett nurses affiliated with the NNU also protested outside of the Port Charlotte hospital in July. They called for “safe staffing” and PPE.
