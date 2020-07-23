Outside of Fawcett Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning, nurses chanted, “What do we want? Safe staffing! When do we want it? Now!”
Fawcett Memorial Hospital nurses say conditions at the hospital are unsafe for both patients and nurses.
Four intensive care nurses walked out of their jobs in the past week due to unsafe conditions, according to their union, National Nurses Organizing Committee-Florida.
“More and more nurses are being asked to work beyond their capability and their scope of practice — it’s just not safe,” said Gary Mousseau, a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 in March. “We have patients in multiple patient rooms, who are possibly COVID-19 positive right next to a patient who is not. Then we find out a week later that that patient was positive.”
A document from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration obtained by the Sun shows that nurses who are employed by Fawcett are regularly exposed to COVID-19 at work, both from patients and from other employees.
Inadequate staffing at Fawcett has resulted in exhausted RNs leaving the hospital and “a disturbing high turnover rate,” according to the NNOC.
Fawcett had no adult ICU beds available as of Thursday afternoon, according to the latest data from the Agency for Health Care Administration. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte had 17% of its ICU beds available and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda had 27% available as of Thursday afternoon.
Nurses also say that they are forced to reuse PPE that is intended for single use, such as disposable masks.
Nurses have to reuse gowns that other nurses have worn, according to Ben Sales, a staff nurse.
“There are patients we may have inadvertently infected,” Sales said. “We’ll never know.”
Many facilities require health practitioners to test negative for coronavirus twice before coming back to work, but Fawcett does not, a spokesperson confirmed.
“Some nurses who tested positive later come back to work under deplorable conditions, which is scary for them to even feel safe working,” said Valerie Jean, a float pool RN who had just gotten off work early Thursday morning. “They’re probably thinking that they’re going to get exposed again, so they’re quitting left and right.”
One day, a manager had to fill in because the hospital was short staffed, said nurse June Phillips. The manager cried all day working as a nurse.
“I don’t understand how they expect us to handle it,” Phillips said. “Why would she cry tears to work only one day, and we are working every day in the same deplorable conditions.”
Fawcett did not answer questions regarding allegations of excessive patient assignments, high turnover rate or ignored calls for emergency staffing committee meetings. The hospital did say that it does not force nurses who are sick with coronavirus to work.
“Our leaders are working around the clock to bring needed resources here, including additional nurses to support the outstanding work our nurses are doing to care for our community. Fawcett has proactively stopped most inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries in order to reserve resources and make room for additional COVID patients, should that become necessary,” said Alexandria Benjamin, a spokesperson for Fawcett Memorial Hospital, in a prepared statement. “We are continuing to monitor the situation around the clock and appreciate the community’s ongoing support in helping to reduce the spread of COVID and protect each other through social distancing, masking, hand washing and staying home when you are not feeling well.”
Despite the protest outside of the hospital, one nurse said she wants people to know that the protesters are not representative of all nurses at Fawcett Memorial.
Shana Lewandowski, an ER nurse who says she has worked at Fawcett for 17 years, said the union’s claims are untrue.
“We absolutely have enough resources, staff, and PPE to safely care for our patients and our community,” Lewandowski said. “Of course things come up in the middle of a pandemic that are not foreseen, but we adjust, just like the entire healthcare system has across the country.
“I want our community to know that we are here for them if they need us,” she said.
