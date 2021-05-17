PORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital will be larger and have a brand-new look once its $60 million expansion and renovation project is completed.
The hospital, an HCA Healthcare facility, announced plans Monday for an extensive remodeling project.
Construction is set to begin in early 2022.
Among the improvements will be:
• Expansion of critical care units with more beds
• Increased pre-operative treatment bays, from the current 14 to as many as 46
• New main lobby
• New registration areas
• New waiting rooms
• Expanded support service needs
"Planning was three years in the works," spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said.
She said population growth was one of the factors leading to the decision to overhaul the current hospital building.
In its official statement, Fawcett alluded to "significant growth and demand for its services" which occurred over the past several years.
When Fawcett was founded in 1975, Charlotte County's population was 27,559, according to Census figures.
County spokesperson Brian Gleason estimates the county's current population is more than 190,000.
Benjamin said future population was factored into the plans.
"The building was designed for additional growth in the future," she said.
Hospital's CEO Michael Ehrat issued a statement Monday.
"This expansion underscores our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients and the residents of the many communities in Charlotte County and surrounding areas we are privileged to serve," Ehrat wrote.
