Pat Masters would go to the pool at the H2U Center five days a week.
The 92-degree water in the indoor, therapeutic pool was a good pain reliever, she said.
H2U members received letters in February, though, saying the pool would close March 31 due to needing the area for patient care, the Sun reported in April.
“The loss of that program left us with nothing,” Masters said.
However, the program will soon open back up to members.
“Fawcett Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that it will be able to open the pool to H2U program members effective in July,” said Alexandria Davis, a spokesperson for Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital was not immediately available for further comment.
In between the program’s hiatus, the center offered outpatient rehabilitation services through its sports and rehab services department.
An individual membership is currently $20 a year.
“It’s the only option for fragile people in the community,” Masters said. “I know fragile people who go to the pool, that exercise and socialization kept them going ... I would hate for that to disappear.”
However, Masters is hopeful hearing that the pool is opening, as many friends she exercised with over the years can continue increasing their quality of life.
She hopes, though, that the pool will be easily available when she, and others, can use it,
“The community needs alternatives,” Masters said.
The H2U Center is in the Promenades Mall at 3280 Tamiami Trail, Suite 493, in Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.