Illinois patient’s death may be first in US tied to vaping

Tobacco in Florida

Tobacco is a $4.9 million industry in Florida, one of the state's smaller crops.

As of 2017, there were 19 agricultural operations growing the crop, harvesting 1,135 acres and 2.4 million pounds of tobacco, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

For comparison, there are 412,662 acres of citrus worth $1.2 billion, 178,000 acres of fruit and vegetable crops worth $6 billion and 1.2 million heads of cattle worth $1.1 billion.

Source: Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services