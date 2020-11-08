SAN JOSE, Calif. — In a typical year, we grumble over Santa sightings in November. We "bah-humbug!" at department stores that tinsel up too early and premature holiday carols.
But this year is different. Perhaps we're just trying to hasten the end of 2020. Or we crave the deep comfort of twinkle lights and snowmen. At least we're not alone: Pinterest searches for winter holiday decor began soaring in — wait for it — April. TikTok went Christmas crazy in July. And a little eggnog escapism sounds perfect right about now.
So if you're thinking about getting a start on your holiday gift shopping, we've got 12 merry ideas for the foodies, drink lovers and adventurers in your life — or for you to keep for yourself.
1. PIZZA BOOK
Got a young foodie on your list? Trust J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, the South Bay restaurateur and dad, to pen a children's picture book about everyone's favorite food. "Every Night is Pizza Night" (Norton Young Readers, $18) for pizza-loving Pipo, until she and her friends go on a neighborhood quest to prove that — scientifically speaking — pizza is the best thing ever. This funny, heartwarming tale is illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero. Pipo's an adorable fireball. And this being Lopez-Alt, there's a recipe for Pipo's Pizza in the back. Available on Amazon and other online book sources.
2. BACON SUBSCRIPTION
For the last decade, chef Tony Baker has made British-style bacon for swanky restaurants around the country, curing and smoking sustainably-raised heritage breed pork at his smokehouse in Marina, just north of Monterey. Now regular people can get it, too, by ordering the Baker's Bacon gift box ($42) or — for die-hard fans — a bacon subscription ($95). The gift box includes two packages of thick-sliced double-smoked bacon and one of uncured back bacon. The subscription box goes even bigger with six pounds of porky splendor; https://bakersbacon.com.
3. AYESHA CURRY'S COOKBOOK
Entrepreneur. Restaurateur. Television host. Being Ayesha Curry takes all day — how does the mother of three find time to cook? By using the tips and tricks in "The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do" (Little, Brown, $30). Curry's new cookbook features more than 100 approachable recipes, including Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas and her go-to Quinoa Salad alongside seasonal desserts and quick-fix cocktails. Available through independent bookstores and online book sources.
4. ALFAJORES SAMPLER
Oakland's Wooden Table Baking Co. is the East Bay expert on alfajores, the decadent Argentine shortbread cookies filled with dulce de leche. If your giftee has a sweet tooth, one of this company's 16-cookie samplers will certainly make them swoon. The Basic Sampler includes traditional alfajores, along with Chocolate, Meringue and Snickerdoodle, while the Flavor Fusion is a medley of Argentine-American flavors, like Lemon Ginger, Snickerdoodle, Espresso Chocolate and Mint Chocolate. There's also a Chocolicious Sampler. $26; https://woodentablebaking.com
5. VIRTUAL WINE PARTY
Virtual wine tastings have popped up at wineries across the country, but this holiday package from Napa Valley's historic Inglenook adds a festive party element to its virtual offerings. Send your favorite wine lovers a trio of 100mL bottles of wine to taste during a private Zoom session with a wine educator, and make it a party by adding on a vineyard tour, chef demo or wine trivia game. Starts at $45; reservations@inglenook.com, http://bayareane.ws/Inglenook.
6. WINE BARREL JEWELRY
Napa-based Olive and Poppy designs modern and affordable pieces of jewelry ($30-$68) out of reclaimed oak wood barrels. Barely-there wine stains add originality to each piece. The hexagonal rings, earrings, necklaces and stackable bracelets — with pops of red, turquoise or pink lucite — are edgy yet everyday. https://oliveandpoppy.com
7. NATIONAL PARK PUZZLES
One thing's sure about this pandemic: It has reignited our love of puzzles and the great outdoors. The two come together beautifully in artist Eric Dowdle's colorful jigsaw puzzles of the country's National Parks. The folk-art puzzles cover individual parks — Yosemite, Grand Teton, Yellowstone — or you can get your puzzle champ the 500-piece National Parks puzzle, which features 24 of them in charmingly intricate detail. Comes with a collector's box, resealable bag and story insert — and a "no missing pieces" guarantee. $25. Available through Amazon and https://dowdlefolkart.com.
8. WHIMSICAL CAMPING MUGS
You're out in the great outdoors, sipping coffee in a wildflower-dappled meadow as birdies sing in the trees. Shouldn't your favorite camper's mug be just as sweet? Get one of Oregon artist Katie Daisy's whimsical white enamel mugs ($23) and cheery ceramic mugs ($18) with their depictions of tents, trees, cozy red socks, butterflies, bees and more. Suitable for actual camping or RV-ing adventures, or simply holding pencils on a desktop. A peek around her Etsy shop, www.etsy.com/shop/thewheatfield, will yield other gift ideas, too.
9. ARTIST QUALITY PAINT-BY-NUMBERS
Know someone in need of a creative outlet? Portland illustrator Rachel Austen's kits may be the perfect gift. Austen creates a line of artist quality paint-by-numbers sets in themes ranging from botanicals to female heroes. Each kit includes an 8-by-10-inch canvas, reusable synthetic sable hair paint brushes and hand-mixed acrylic paints in eight custom colors. $35; www.elle-cree.com
10. JACK SKELLINGTON ADVENT CALENDAR
Disney and San-Francisco based Insight Editions have created a spooky countdown to Christmas with this advent calendar and pop-up tree ($40) inspired by Tim Burton's film, "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Follow Jack Skellington's adventures with 25 removable and displayable ornaments — from a skeletal reindeer to a man-eating wreath — to hang on the tree as you get closer to Dec. 25. Available via Amazon.
