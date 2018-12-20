The 4th annual “Celtic Christmas” was held at the The William H. Wakeman, III Theater, at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte on Dec. 13. The show featured dancers from the Kellyn Celtic Arts Dance Troop, the four-piece Irish band “Wolfhound”, and Lee County Pipes and Drums.
For future event information, visit TheCulturalCenter.com.
