BUNNY BUTT CAKE

 FAMILY FEATURES

Easter is almost here and the big bunny himself will be hopping around delivering goodies.

Celebrate with your loved ones with a delicious and colorful Easter Bunny Butt Cake. It can bring smiles and laughter while putting everyone in a light, joyful mood.

This cake is fun and bright with a fluffy, moist interior. Complete with chocolate candy eggs, shredded coconut and chocolate chips for little bunny toes, this recipe goes all out to paint a picture of the Easter bunny.

You assemble the cake using pretzel sticks to blend it together to make the bunny butt shape. Frost the cake and spread shredded coconut over it to create a textured appearance. Stick chocolate chips on the bunny’s feet to create toes. Place your favorite Easter or bunny candies around the cake for extra garnish.

This cake is worth every step. It’s delicious and as cute as can be, plus it’s perfect for dessert after a big Easter dinner.

