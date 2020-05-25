A Memorial Day weekend isn’t complete until you fire up the grill, but flame-kissed steaks are just the start to an unforgettable meal that celebrates all the best of the upcoming summer season.
To create the perfect main dish, start with high-quality protein like boneless New York strips. Thick, juicy and full of flavorful marbling, these premier steaks are meticulously aged for optimal taste and tenderness with robust, beefy flavor brought out when cooked properly on the grill.
If you’re opting for burgers, elevate your menu with a flavorful accompaniment like crisp candied bacon for a menu you won’t soon forget.
DRY-BRINED NEW YORK STRIPS WITH BROWN BUTTER BALSALMIC ONIONS
Prep time: 1-12 hours
Cook time: 30-40 minutes
Servings: 4
Dry Brine:
4 tablespoons Kosher salt
1 tablespoon coarse ground pepper
4 (11-ounce) boneless New York strips, thawed
Butter and Balsamic:
4 tablespoons salted butter
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons fresh thyme
Grilled Onions:
2 large sweet onions
4 wooden skewers, soaked
1 tablespoon olive oil
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
To make dry brine: Combine salt and pepper; season steaks generously on all sides. Place steaks on elevated rack on baking sheet and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
To make butter and balsamic: Heat small skillet to medium high heat. Add butter and cook until butter begins to brown and smell nutty. Remove from heat and add balsamic vinegar and thyme. Set aside.
To make grilled onions: Peel off outer layers of onions. Slice into ½-inch slices. Lay onions on flat surface. Push skewers through centers of onions; two onion slices per skewer. Brush onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
To cook steaks and onions: Make two-zone fire on charcoal grill with coals on one side and no coals on the other.
Place onions on cool side of grill; flip and rotate every 10 minutes until golden brown, approximately 25-30 minutes. Total time will depend on how hot coals are and how close onions are to fire. When onions are golden and tender, brush with brown butter balsamic mixture.
On hot side of grill, during last 15 minutes of cook time for onions, cook steaks to desired temperature. When steaks are 5 F from desired temperature, remove from grill and let rest 5-10 minutes.
Remove onions from grill. Carefully remove onions from skewers and place in serving dish. Top with remaining brown butter balsamic mixture and serve with steaks.
Recipe by OmahaSteaks.com
CANDIED BACON
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 8
1 pound (1 package) Applewood Smoked Bacon
1 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper
1 cup packed light brown sugar
Heat oven to 375 F.
Place wire rack on foil-lined baking sheet. Place strips of bacon on wire rack and sprinkle with black pepper. Lightly pat brown sugar on top of bacon in thin layer.
Place baking sheet on center rack in oven and bake 25 minutes, or until brown sugar melts and bacon is crisp.
Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer bacon to parchment-lined baking sheet and cool to room temperature. Add to grilled burgers.
Store in airtight container up to 3 days at room temperature.
STEAMBOAT WILLIE WALDORF SALAD
Fresh fruits and veggies come together to create a homemade salad masterpiece.
This Steamboat Willie Green Apple Waldorf Salad, created in honor of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, is perfect for adopting a diet rich in produce with green apples, pineapple, blueberries, grapes, celery and, of course, salad greens.
Large salads like this make for a nutritious yet filling meal for the whole family and can be enjoyed nearly any time of day as a lunch, appetizer, snack or even as a main course at the dinner table.
Find more easy-to-make recipes, kid-friendly activities, inspiration for families spending time together at home and more at dole.com/at-home-resources.
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 8
¾ cup fat-free Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
16 ounces chopped, cooked chicken
1 cup chopped green apple
1 cup blueberries
1 cup red grapes, halved
1 cup chopped, fresh pineapple
½ cup celery, cut into chunks
1 tablespoon freshly chopped mint
1 package (5 ounces) salad blend
¼ cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
In medium bowl, stir yogurt and mustard. Stir in chicken, apples, blueberries, grapes, pineapple, celery and mint. Toss to evenly coat.
Pour salad blend onto serving platter. Arrange chicken mixture on salad blend and sprinkle with pecans or walnuts, if desired.
Tips: Can be served as salad or spooned onto tortillas and rolled up for wraps. Amount of yogurt dressing can be adjusted based on personal preference.
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE TARTLETS
Makes: 24-4 Oz. tartlettes
Ingredients:
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
½ cup melted butter
⅓ cup honey
2 8oz packages of cream cheese
4 cups of sliced strawberries
1 cup of rinsed rasberries
2 tbsp gelatin
2 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp lemon zest
½ cup sour cream
1 cup ice cubes
Directions:
Water, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, and Gelatin blended till frothy. Add 2 cups of strawberries and honey to the lemon mixture and blend till smooth. Chill Mix for 15 minutes. Blend Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, and Ice incorporate the Strawberry and Honey mix. Add in the last 2 cups of sliced strawberries. Lightly grease and plastic line (to make removal easier) 2 medium muffin pans and pack in the graham cracker mix at the bottom.
Pour the strawberry mix over the graham crackers and chill till set. Gently pull tartlets from the muffin tin mold and place on your favorite serving tray garnish with fresh WellPict Strawberries and Raspberries.
Recipe from WellPict.com
