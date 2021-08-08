Los Angeles Times
LOS ANGELES — Seven feet tall and encrusted with lavender spikes throughout its craggy interior, the 1-ton amethyst throne required five men to muscle it through the double doors of gem shop Crystalarium.
It’s not cheap to own a sparkly boulder chair. This particular specimen, the largest the West Hollywood store has procured, costs $45,000. But Crystalarium has sold four in recent months: an orb-shaped amethyst one for a celebrity singer; a his-and-hers set bought sight unseen by a Bel-Air couple, who placed them poolside; and a white quartz version that a customer lugged aboard his yacht despite its 900-pound weight.
SHOWSTOPPERS
As crystals of all types and sizes have skyrocketed in popularity, wealthy buyers seeking one-of-a-kind showstoppers are gravitating toward ever-larger statement pieces. No longer the stuff of pendants and pockets for the New Age set, crystals are being sculpted into love seats and coffee tables, set atop pedestals and illuminated with dramatic uplighting, and sliced lengthwise before being mounted to look like life-size angel wings.
Longtime mineral collector Peter Megaw said the global market for high-end crystals has increasingly come to resemble fine art, with scarcity driving demand for spectacular and unique pieces, and more attention being paid not just to size but also attributes such as color, transparency and flawlessness. After all, he noted, “there are only so many Rembrandts out there.”
“They have these giant amethyst geodes from Brazil — I’m talking the size of an efficiency apartment or an SUV — and they break these things in half,” Megaw, the exhibits chair for the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, said of the kinds of crystals available today. “You can turn a handle so the thing opens and closes like a clam under the ocean.”
LAVISH REDECORATING
The pandemic turbocharged the craze. Stuck indoors for much of the last year with fewer opportunities for discretionary spending, many well-off homeowners went on lavish redecorating and renovating sprees or bought new properties in need of furnishings. There was a treat-yourself mentality and a wellness-driven desire to infuse the home with mystical “healing” energy after a turbulent time.
“Over the years, what I have found with the very wealthy is that they are into alternative methods of everything,” said Rayni Williams, a top luxury real estate agent and co-founder of brokerage firm the Beverly Hills Estates. She’s a believer, too, always carrying black tourmaline with her to ward off “a negative force coming toward you” and outfitting her new Sunset Strip office with a pair of 4 ½-foot-tall amethysts, a rose quartz boulder weighing several hundred pounds and, in one corner, a slab of citrine — the yellow-orange stone “brings abundance,” Williams said, and is for “accruing good real estate and protecting your assets.”
She also carts her own $50,000 collection of one dozen opulent crystals from multimillion-dollar listing to multimillion-dollar listing to help stage the megamansions and to metaphysically invigorate those that have languished without an offer. “I’ve been using crystals for 15 years, my entire career,” she said. “My house that I built — I put them in the foundation.”
For months, interior designer Demetra Chazanas has been fielding requests from Westside clients to track down oversized crystals — “they want massive” — and devise ways to properly display them.
She recently custom-designed crystal alcoves for clients in Brentwood and Beverly Hills, a process that involved carving out a portion of an interior wall and ensuring that the foundation underneath would support the substantial weight.
“The geode’s your big thing, around $20,000,” Chazanas said, rattling off the costs of such a project. “Construction is, you know, nothing crazy — let’s say five-to-seven thousand dollars to get everything situated. The contractor is anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, so you’re looking all in: $40,000. That’s if you’re doing one large piece.”
CELEBRITY TRINKETS
So-called near-gemstones are now estimated to be a $1-billion-plus global industry after celebrities helped push crystals mainstream. Adele holds them while performing to overcome stage fright and Naomi Campbell travels with them. Katy Perry raved about rose quartz’s abilities to attract men. There’s a pink heart-shaped crystal on Miranda Kerr’s nightstand next to a framed photo of her and her husband, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel; the supermodel keeps crystals in her purse and in the basin of her bathtub, and has touted the benefits of “massaging the body with a crystal.”
There are now crystal-infused moisturizers, crystals embedded into bras and a Kim Kardashian line of crystal-themed perfumes in crystal-shaped bottles. Victoria Beckham designed a line of wide-leg trousers with secret pockets for crystals.
Lenise Sorén owns two Sorenity Rocks galleries in Malibu and a third in Ojai is in the works. Right before the start of the pandemic, she opened a 2,300-square-foot “crystal sanctuary” in Point Dume to house her nonprofit organization, Malibu Gives.
“I’m the keeper of the two largest rose quartz crystal skulls in the whole world,” Sorén said. “Having large crystals changes the house.”
Part gallery, part event space, part “detoxifying machine,” the sanctuary is a place where customers “can sit, stand and lie around large crystals,” Sorén said. And buy them, such as a $125,000 amethyst coffee table or a $333,000 peach-colored quartz the size of a laundry basket (she said half of the proceeds from sales made at the sanctuary go toward her nonprofit).
You don’t even have to commit to one of the behemoths. “Let’s say you’d love to have the crystals for a special event or party or pre-op or post-op,” she said. “Several of the crystals are available for rentals.”
As shoppers flood the market, industry groups and critics warn of fakes, poor mining conditions and other problems including widespread illegal activity and weak oversight. “These challenges are particularly acute in countries that primarily produce colored (non-diamond) gemstones,” said a report by the nonprofit Natural Resource Governance Institute.
Dealers also expressed concerns about runs on specific pieces sparked by social media virality. After TikTok influencers espoused the beauty and purported powers of moldavite, an olive-green tektite, “we would get asked every single day,” said Cheryl Rey, Crystalarium’s curator and manager. “It drove up the prices quite a bit.”
“It’s a beautiful thing to know that the stones are catching on, but there’s a finite quantity of them,” said Rey, who has shipped large pieces to wealthy collectors in Canada, London and Australia. “Once it’s collected, it’s all gone.”
