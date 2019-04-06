I loved it. I hated it.
And I want to do it again.
It was Wednesday, 7 a.m. — the sun had just peeked out. Along the dock on Gasparilla Marina, a 22-foot white, bay boat teetered from side to side.
Capt. Mike Myers of ReelShark Charters, prepared his fishing rods for the trek ahead of us. The publisher of WaterLine Magazine, Capt. Josh Olive, was also aboard, and introduced me as the intrepid reporter that I aspire to be.
Then we set off for the Gulf of Mexico, about 4 miles out, in hopes of catching a shark.
Shark fishing has been a short-lived (but passionate) dream of mine since Shark Week, 2018. I followed the Discovery Channel bandwagon and learned all that I could about these marvelous creatures in the span of a week, like that each has their own personality. I also learned that a majority of the local shark charters are catch-and-release.
“Do you get seasick?” Capt. Mike asked me. Flashbacks of past boat trips spent mainly in the bathroom came up, but I told him I’d be fine.
Would I be? It didn’t matter.
My mind was on one thing: I wanted a hammerhead.
As Mike steered the boat away from the docks, some heavy metal music rang from his speakers.
“Sharks like hair metal,” Josh joked, after I asked if we could play the “Jaws” theme song when I reeled in my shark.
We stopped briefly in shallow water to catch some bait: Two ladyfish, which would be cut up and put on the hook to lure in my Jaws.
The boat picked up speed again, going further and further into the Gulf. Six-foot tall waves started to form — a much rougher day than usual, I was later told, and the reason other fishing boats weren’t out there with us. The boat bounced from the tip of each wave, then dipped down. I wrapped my arm tight around a metal pole. I was getting sprayed with seawater, but I would not be bucked out of this boat.
We were going toward the shrimp boats, which at this time were shoveling their bycatch, or everything other than the shrimp they wanted, overboard. Capt. Mike stopped the boat about 50 feet away from an Alabama-based vessel, where sharks — and maybe even the hammerhead I sought — clustered below the water for their breakfast.
Capt. Mike cast the line, a palm-size ladyfish steak dangling from the hook. In less than a minute he handed me the rod, telling me that my shark was on the other end of it.
I was still hugging the pole that kept me from being thrown overboard.
“You can’t hold on,” Capt. Mike said.
My flip-flops slid along the sleek deck, the sides of the boat swinging erratically with the waves. Josh held onto my shoulders as I struggled to reel in the fish.
“You have to hold on to the rod,” Josh advised, making sure Mike’s rod didn’t go swimming either. Mike chimed in: “That’s about a $500 setup. You drop it overboard, you gotta buy me a new one.” I was using two hands to slowly crank the reel forward.
The key to shark fishing, I learned, is to lean forward and reel, reel, reel (which Capt. Mike repeatedly shouted, I suppose as encouragement). Then lean back, pulling the fish toward you. And then repeat. For 20 minutes.
The fight was long, my arms grew sore. I tried switching arms. “You can’t do that,” Josh said, as I awkwardly held the rod with my left arm and tried cranking with my right, thinking it would work similarly to a pool cue.
I switched back, still awkward. Still barely reeling. My stomach churned.
Josh then took the rod from me, reeling in expertly. My head started to throb. The vigorous rocking of the boat, my damp clothes — it all just turning into nausea.
“Reel it in,” Josh said.
“I don’t think I can,” I said, as I tried to find my center, and admitted to my weak stomach.
Instead, Myers reeled in the shark: a five-foot blacktip. Its pale, gray head peeked out of the water, its nose being pulled up by the line. The shark’s tail slapped against the water’s surface, its eyes dark, beady, black buttons dipping under, and then rising above the water.
The predator’s mouth gaped open, a cavern lined with sharp, white triangles sprouting from the gums, threatening to bite.
Not a hammerhead, but still a shark. My Jaws.
After Josh snapped a photo, he cut my Jaws free. Just as quickly as he’d appeared, the shark dove away into the murky water.
With a shark checked off the list, Capt. Mike turned away from the shrimp boats, still in rough waters, determined to catch another fish. We began slowly making our way back to port, trolling a deep-running lure in holes of a kingfish.
I’ll spare you the details of how green my face apparently got, according to my companions, or what seasickness feels like. But at the end of the day, through the nausea and the awkward struggle of staying on a rocking boat — I caught a shark.
Another item on my bucket list can be crossed off. I can die feeling a little more fulfilled in life. And my advice to you, friends, is if you get motion sickness, please take some anti-nausea medication before you go out into the Gulf.
