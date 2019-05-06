Make no mistake, Sally Bartolotta is that girl in the rock ‘n roll poster on the wall.
That’s her with the turquoise hair, heavy-metal makeup, tattoos, leather skirt, and ‘90s Gothic Grunge buckle boots. That’s her leaning into the microphone, pouring her heart and soul into industrial metal.
That’s her, too, adorning another wall, laying down a belly-flipping bass line.
“Oh, my God,” she said of performing rock ‘n roll, “it’s great.”
But don’t be fooled.
That’s also Sally right there, sitting in a chair where students wait for lessons at the Rock Box Music School and Stage, the performance-based lesson center in North Port she owns with her husband, Angel.
That’s her in yoga pants a T and sneakers — no makeup.
Both images are accurate. She’s a rock ‘n roll chick and the girl next door all rolled into one.
She has sung and played in bands such as Psykill and Team Cybergeist. She has shared the stage with such bands as Alice in Chains, Evanescence and Limp Bizkit.
She’s at home in torn fishnets.
But it’s not all about the bass. Sally owns a military book distribution company and is vice president of a private nonprofit, Julius Fleischman Foundation, which supports the blind and visually impaired.
She is at home in jammies, telecommuting to both.
Her passion is the school she and Angel started in 2016. At the Rock Box, students not only take lessons in a variety of instruments and vocals, they get to perform on the school’s stage in monthly jam sessions. It had 12 students in the beginning. Now it’s home to 200.
She said that when Angel, a former drummer for Dope, came to her with the idea for the Rock Box, she immediately bought into the concept of teaching students not only notes, but what to do with the notes once onstage.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Sally recalled. “I thought, ‘This is perfect.’ The stage gives them the chance to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it in real life.”
The Rock Box not only offers performance opportunities on its in-house stage, it is equipped with a recording studio that is there for students to use.
“We don’t force anyone,” she said, “but we do offer those free open jams, recitals and different shows. It gets them on stage. It gives them experience. It takes away that stigma that once you’re on stage, you’re frightened. It’s a place of empowerment.
“I wish I had had that opportunity when I was younger.”
Bartolotta, 36, grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. Her interest in music was ignited the first time she heard Guns N’ Roses. She was 10.
“I became obsessed,” she said. “I started really getting into it.”
She picked up her first guitar at 13 and began playing bass four years later. She was a teenager when she formed her first band, an all-girl group called Cherry Debauchery.
“None of us had any idea of what we were doing,” she laughed. “We just wanted to look cool.”
It lasted a year or so. It never made it out of her basement.
“That’s actually one of the reasons why the Rock Box is what it is,” Sally said. “None of us had any idea how to incorporate what we were doing. Even if I did learn some songs, I didn’t know what to do with them. I didn’t know where to plug in onstage. Just simple, simple stuff.
“We didn’t know what to do, so, we kind of just didn’t. We eventually lost interest.”
Her interest did not wane. She went on to play for PsyKill and Team Cybergeist, a band Angel started. She and Angel have been married since 2011 –— three years after she moved to North Port and six after she hit Florida.
Now, she handles the business side of the school and oversees her work away from music. She is also a yoga instructor who received her certification through the Yoga Sanctuary in Punta Gorda in 2013.
In the end, Sally is more than the Sally you see on those head-banging posters or the one sitting demurely on waiting-room chairs.
She is one with herself.
