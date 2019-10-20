A Survivor’s Story: Carmen Blake

Originally from Willmar, Minnesota, Carmen Blake now lives in Port Charlotte and works at Charlotte High School.
When were you diagnosed and at what age?
After a routine mammogram in 2017, I was diagnosed at the age of 49 with DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma in Situ), stage 0 cancer.
The day after my mammogram, I received a call from my gynecologist’s office letting me know there was a spot they wanted checked with a 3D mammogram. I wasn’t overly concerned. I just assumed it was due to the cysts I already knew about. My heart sank when the radiology technician showed me how obvious the lump was. I could’ve caught it much sooner if I would’ve done self-exams.
What kind of treatment did you receive?
My treatment plan consisted of a lumpectomy, radiation therapy and five years of Tamoxifen.
Did you face any obstacles? If so, how did you overcome them?
I was blessed to go from diagnosis to cancer free in four months. No obstacles. My doctors were wonderful and caring throughout my treatment.
What was the most challenging part of your experience?
Trying not to overthink my diagnosis and rest in knowing God is in control!
Where did you find the greatest support?
All the prayers from my family, friends and church. I don’t know how people get through something like this without a strong faith in God.
How has the experience affected your relationship with friends and family?
My experience has brought me closer to my family and friends.
How has this experience changed you? What have you learned about yourself?
I’m a firm believer that God allows trials in our lives to strengthen us and draw us closer to Him. My diagnosis was a blessing in disguise. I now start each morning with prayer, thanking the Lord for giving me another day. My attitude has changed.
I also try to be there for those who are going through similar circumstances by giving them the support they need.
What advice would you share with others?
Be your own advocate and reach out for help. Have a positive attitude. Be a support to others going through it. Check your breasts regularly (I didn’t) and get routine mammograms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.